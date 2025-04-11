AZAL, Moldova Discuss Expanding Air Connectivity Amid Rising Demand

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

A meeting was held between the delegation of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) CJSC and officials from the Republic of Moldova to explore prospects for enhancing cooperation in the field of air transport, Azernews reports.

The meeting brought together President of AZAL CJSC Samir Rzayev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova and Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development Vladimir Bolea, who also serves as the Co-Chairman of the Azerbaijan-Moldova Intergovernmental Commission, along with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Moldova to Azerbaijan Aleksandr Esaulenko, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Moldova Ulvi Bakhshaliyev, and representatives from both sides.

The sides exchanged views on strengthening air links, increasing regular passenger services, and future cooperation in the aviation sector.

During the discussions, Samir Rzayev announced that, in response to growing demand, the number of Baku-Chisinau-Baku flights had been increased to five times a week as of April 2025. He also noted plans to launch daily flights starting from May.

Vladimir Bolea and Ambassador Esaulenko highly valued the current level of cooperation with AZAL and expressed Moldova's readiness to provide full support for further development of these relations.

It should be noted that regular flights on the Baku-Chisinau-Baku route were launched in September 2023. In 2024, a total of 189 round-trip flights were operated on this route, transporting 49,636 passengers. In the first three months of 2025 alone, 51 round-trip flights were carried out, with 12,180 passengers served.

Both sides expressed confidence that the increased frequency of flights will enhance convenience for passengers and further promote economic, cultural, and tourism ties between Azerbaijan and Moldova.

The meeting also included discussions on other mutually beneficial areas and avenues for future cooperation.