Timken To Announce First-Quarter 2025 Financial Results On April 30

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NORTH CANTON, Ohio, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR ; ), a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, will release its 2025 first-quarter financial results on Wednesday, April 30, prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. The company will host a conference call that day to discuss its financial performance with investors and securities analysts. The financial results and conference call materials will be available online at .

Conference Call: Timken's Q1 2025 Earnings Results

Wednesday, April 30, 2025

11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Live Dial-In: 833-470-1428

or 404-975-4839

Access Code: 858796

(Call in 10 minutes prior to be included.)



Conference Call Replay: Replay Dial-In available through

May 14, 2025:

866-813-9403 or 929-458-6194

Replay Access Code: 274786



Live Webcast:



Register in advance:

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR ; , a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, designs a growing portfolio of next-generation products for diverse industries. For more than 125 years, Timken has used its specialized expertise to innovate and create customer-centric solutions that increase reliability and efficiency. Timken posted $4.6 billion in sales in 2024 and employs approximately 19,000 people globally, operating from 45 countries.

Media Relations:

Scott Schroeder

234.262.6420

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Neil Frohnapple

234.262.2310

[email protected]

SOURCE The Timken Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED