CASS Regulations And Rules Training Course: Managing Client Money And Assets (ONLINE EVENT: June 19, 2025)

This very practical 1 day course conducted by an expert with over 30 years of experience within the sector, will provide a thorough overview of the CASS regulation and CASS rules, their scope and requirements, and prepare participants to effectively comply with them.

The subject of Client Money and Client Assets remains high on the FCA's agenda, actions against firms continue to be taken by the FCA. Most notably the £126 million fine of a US bank London branch for failure to segregate client and company cash. Fines and their reputational damage aside, the new rules post significant commercial and operational challenges.

You will learn about the principles of clients' money and asset protection, how to segregate and hold funds and keep records. You will also learn about the CASS reporting requirements and how to set up all the processes and operations in order to stay compliant.

What will you learn



Recognise the FCA's concerns regarding Client Assets Protection

Understand your firm's responsibilities when handling Client Money Protection

Assess the practical implications of your firm's Client Asset Protection responsibilities

Consider the effectiveness of your current processes in light of the enhanced CASS regulation

Identify the work required to comply with the CASS regulation Investigate the application of the FCA CASS rules, drawing on lessons learned and good industry practice

Who Should Attend:



Compliance

Audit

Operations

Product Development

Risk Management

Accounts and Finance

Legal

Client Services IT

Key Topics Covered:



The background to client money protection

CASS rules, scope and significance

Defining client money and assets

Defining CASS firm

CASS Resolution Pack

Common issues with managing clients money and assets

Record keeping and reporting requirements

Reconciliation requirements Governance process

