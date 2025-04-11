Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive 2011 Training Course: Key Components Of An AIF Structure, Distribution And Passport Requirements (ONLINE EVENT: June 24, 2025)
The AIFMD was introduced as part of a wider regulatory effort undertaken by G20 nations following the global market downturn of 2008. The scope of the AIFMD is broad and, with a few exceptions, covers the management, administration and marketing of alternative investment funds ("AIFs"). Its focus is on regulating the Alternative Investment Fund Manager ("AIFM") rather than the AIF.
An AIF is a 'collective investment undertaking' that is not subject to the UCITS regime, and includes hedge funds, private equity funds, retail investment funds, investment companies and real estate funds, among others. The AIFMD establishes an EU-wide harmonised framework for monitoring and supervising risks posed by AIFMs and the AIFs they manage, and for strengthening the internal market in alternative funds.
This highly practical 1 day course conducted by a senior fund management practitioner will explore the AIF industry, the components of an AIF structure, distribution and passport requirements. You will also learn about the registration and authorisation processes for AIFMs and regulatory reporting requirements. Finally, you will have a chance to learn in more detail about the AIFMD legislation and the latest market developments.
What will you learn
By the end of this course you will have a solid understanding of:
- The key characteristics of AIFs, their structure and objectives The impact of AIFMD on Operators of AIF's and MiFID Firms Depositary's liability Marketing opportunities with cross-border passport Challenges for Non-EU AIF's Reporting requirements Why there's the perceived need for the AIFMD The AIFMD regulation AIFM distribution and passporting requirements What's coming next
The course is relevant for Managers and Team Members from Asset and Fund Management, Investment Banking, Hedge Funds and Institutional Investors with the following background:
- Funds Management Investment Management Fund Administration Portfolio Management Structuring Risk Management Lawyers
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction to EU AIFMD legislation FCA level 2 impact Asset classes for AIF's AIF structures Concept of the AIFM (the Operator) and the portfolio manager (Investment Manager) Subsistence requirement Depositary liability - impact on cost to AIFs The UK regulatory reporting Impact on regulatory capital for AIFM / portfolio manager Non-EU domiciled funds -v- EU domiciled funds Timetable for EU distribution passport What should we expect in the future
