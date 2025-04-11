Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Regarding The Decision Of The Lithuanian Court Of Appeal In The Insurance Compensation Case


2025-04-11 07:01:00
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB (hereinafter – the Company) hereby informs that on April 10, 2025, the Lithuanian Court of Appeal (hereinafter – the Court) issued a ruling in a civil case concerning an appeal filed by the defendant – the insurance company“Compensa Vienna Insurance Group” (hereinafter – the Defendant) – against the decision of the Vilnius Regional Court dated October 16, 2024.

The Court dismissed the Defendant's appeal and upheld the decision of the Vilnius Regional Court, which had fully satisfied the Company's claim regarding the payment of insurance compensation.

The Company reminds that on July 1, 2021, due to heavy rainfall, the roof and supporting structures of one of the Company's buildings were severely damaged. As a result of this insured event, the Company incurred damages amounting to EUR 303,993.42 (excluding VAT). The insurance company compensated only EUR 55,964.80, refusing to cover the remaining part – EUR 248,028.62.

On October 16, 2024, the Vilnius Regional Court ruled in favor of the Company and awarded the full amount of the claim. This decision was upheld in full by the Lithuanian Court of Appeal.

The decision of the Lithuanian Court of Appeal enters into force on the day of its adoption. The Defendant has the right to file a cassation appeal with the Supreme Court of Lithuania within the statutory time limit.


Arnas Matuzas

Head of Legal

