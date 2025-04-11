Barrick To Report First Quarter 2025 Results On May 7, 2025
Q1 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
- Q1 Results release
May 7, 6:00 EDT / 10:00 UTC Q1 Results live presentation and webinar
May 7, 11:00 EDT / 15:00 UTC
Go to the webinar Conference call linked to webinar
May 7, 11:00 EDT / 15:00 UTC
Register in advance for expedited access
US/Canada (toll-free), 1 833 821 2866
UK (toll), +44 20 3795 9972
International (toll), +1 647 846 2439
The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 412 317 0088 (international toll), replay access code 2985555.
The Q1 2025 presentation materials will be available on Barrick's website at .
Enquiries:
Claudia Pitre
Investor Relations and Corporate Access
+1 416 307 5105
Email: ...
Kathy du Plessis
Investor and Media Relations
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: ...
Website:
