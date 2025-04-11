403
Paraná Leads Brazil’S Tourism Growth With Strategic Investments
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) revealed Paraná achieved the highest tourism growth in Brazil during February 2025. The state recorded a 6.5% increase in tourism activities compared to January, more than double the national average of 2.9%.
This growth outpaced traditional tourist destinations like Rio de Janeiro (3.1%), Minas Gerais (1.7%), and Bahia (-3.2%), showcasing Paraná's rising prominence in the sector.
Strategic initiatives fueled this success, including the "Verão Maior Paraná" program, which attracted visitors with extensive musical and sports events on Paraná's beaches. Investments in nature-based tourism, religious attractions, and gastronomy further boosted appeal.
These efforts contributed to a year-to-date tourism growth of 5.9%, surpassing Brazil's average of 5.3%, and a 12-month cumulative increase of 7.7%, nearly double the national figure of 4.3%.
Economic impacts were equally significant. Tourism-related revenue rose by 0.7% in February, contrasting with Brazil's national decline of -0.8%. Over the first two months of 2025, Paraná's revenue grew by 9.9%, exceeding Brazil's average of 9.5%.
Employment surged within tourism-linked sectors, adding over 1,680 jobs in areas like transportation, food services, lodging, and recreation.
International interest also soared, with over 206,000 foreign tourists visiting Parana in January-a 25% increase from the previous year-highlighting destinations like Foz do Iguaçu at the Triple Frontier.
Paraná's success underscores its strategic focus on diversifying attractions and enhancing infrastructure to compete with Brazil's established tourist hubs.
The state's consistent growth positions it as a rising economic force in Brazilian tourism. It offers valuable insights for investors and policymakers worldwide.
