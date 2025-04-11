West Africa Takes Ownership Of The West African Police Information System (WAPIS): A Strategic Milestone In Regional Security

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), in partnership with the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) and the European Union (EU), has formalized the handover of the West African Police Information System (WAPIS) to national and regional authorities. This significant event, held in Abuja, marked a defining moment in the region's collective efforts to combat organized crime and terrorism through the establishment of an integrated police data-sharing infrastructure.

Launched in 2012, WAPIS was initiated with financial support from the European Union and implemented by INTERPOL in collaboration with ECOWAS Member States. It provides a secure, centralized platform for the collection, registration, storage, analysis, and real-time sharing of police data across borders. Today, with more than 700,000 digitized records integrated into the system, WAPIS stands as an indispensable asset to security agencies operating at national, regional, and international levels.

The official handover ceremony was not only a moment of celebration but also a call for sustained commitment and collaboration. The Honourable Minister of Police Affairs, Nigeria Dr. Ibrahim Gaidam , speaking on behalf of the host country, affirmed Nigeria's dedication to ensuring the system's continuity.“We recognize the critical role of WAPIS in our security architecture and are dedicated to its continued success,” he stated, underscoring Nigeria's resolve to support institutional ownership and operational sustainability.

Representing the President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, the Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Dr. Abdel-Fatau Musah, highlighted the political significance of the transition.“Let this system be a legacy of collaboration, but above all, a testimony of our political will to secure the region for generations to come,” he remarked, reaffirming ECOWAS' strategic vision for regional peace and security.

From the perspective of international policing, INTERPOL's Executive Director for Police Services, Mr. Cyril Gout, emphasized that this handover signals not a conclusion, but a renewed beginning.“This handover signifies not the end, but the beginning of a new chapter where INTERPOL continues to stand with West Africa in ensuring the system's success,” he affirmed.

Speaking on behalf of the European Union, H.E. Ambassador Gautier MIGNOT, EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, reinforced the EU's long-standing partnership with the region.“Our investment in WAPIS reflects our dedication to a safer West Africa. We trust that the Member States will uphold and build upon this foundation,” he declared, pointing to the EU's commitment to sustainable regional security solutions.

The ceremony also featured key institutional actors whose presence reinforced the collective ownership of the process. Dr. Isaac Armstrong, Programme Officer at the ECOWAS Directorate of Peacekeeping and Regional Security, delivered the official welcoming remarks, anchoring the event in the strategic priorities of the ECOWAS Commission. Mr. Richard Gotwe, Head of the West African Police Information System (WAPIS) Programme at INTERPOL, offered valuable technical insights and reaffirmed INTERPOL's long-standing commitment to the region. Representing the host country, Inspector General of Police of Nigeria, Dr. Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, highlighted Nigeria's unwavering role in the regional security ecosystem. Adding depth to the proceedings, Mr. Mohamed Yansaneh, WAPIS Programme Coordinator at the ECOWAS Commission, provided technical leadership and ensured the operational coherence of the event.

This strategic transition of the West African Police Information System (WAPIS) to national and regional ownership marks not only a milestone in strengthening the region's collective security architecture but also stands as a testament to the enduring value of multilateral cooperation in confronting the complex and evolving threats posed by transnational crime.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).