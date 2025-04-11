Nova Minerals Quarterly Activities And Cashflow Report – 31 March 2025
|Rank
|Name
|A/C designation
|4/9/2025
|%IC
|1.
|HSBC CUSTODY NOMINEES (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED1
|91,103,943
|28.20
|%
|2.
|BNP PARIBAS NOMS PTY LTD
|15,798,946
|4.90
|%
|3.
|BNP PARIBAS NOMINEES PTY LTD
|<CLEARSTREAM>
|8,203,818
|2.54
|%
|4.
|CITICORP NOMINEES PTY LIMITED
|6,562,115
|2.03
|%
|5.
|SL INVESTORS PTY LTD
|<SL SUPERFUND A/C>
|6,441,393
|2.00
|%
|6.
|SWIFT GLOBAL LTD
|<ALEXANDRA DISCRETIONARY A/C>
|5,669,833
|1.76
|%
|7.
|KUSHKUSH INVESTMENTS PTY LTD
|<ALEXANDRA DISCRETIONARY A/C>
|5,300,000
|1.64
|%
|8.
|MR JAGDISH MANJI VARSANI
|<PINDORIA FAMILY AC A/C>
|4,100,000
|1.27
|%
|9.
|BNP PARIBAS NOMINEES PTY LTD
|<IB AU NOMS RETAILCLIENT>
|3,750,616
|1.16
|%
|10.
|KAOS INVESTMENTS PTY LIMITED
|3,465,000
|1.07
|%
|11.
|MR MAHMOUD EL HORR
|2,600,000
|0.81
|%
|12.
|MURTAGH BROS VINEYARDS PTY LTD
|2,440,000
|0.76
|%
|13.
|KREN ENTERPRISE PTY LTD
|<KREN INVESTMENT A/C>
|2,424,560
|0.75
|%
|14.
|MR JUSTIN BRUCE GARE & MRS KRISTIN DENISE PHILLIPS
|<TINTIN INVESTMENT A/C>
|2,325,568
|0.72
|%
|15.
|MR CRAIG EDWIN BENTLEY
|2,259,669
|0.70
|%
|16.
|MURTAGH BROS VINEYARDS PTY LTD
|<MURTAGH BROS VINEYARDS S/F>
|2,167,380
|0.67
|%
|17.
|LETTERED MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
|<BALMORAL FAMILY A/C>
|2,050,000
|0.64
|%
|18.
|KIKCETO PTY LTD
|<BENJAMIN DISCRETIONARY A/C>
|2,028,924
|0.63
|%
|19.
|PATRON PARTNERS PTY LTD
|<AP & RL MURTAGH FAMILY A/C>
|1,983,214
|0.61
|%
|20.
|TIERRA DE SUENOS SA
|1,716,000
|0.53
|%
|Total - Top 20
|172,390,979
|53.39
|%
|Balance of Register (5,387 holders)
|150,306,438
|46.61
|%
|Grand Total
|322,697,417
|100.00
|%
1 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited includes the fully paid shares issued to the depositary agent, which underlie the NASDAQ listed ADS's.
About Nova Minerals Limited
Nova Minerals Limited is a Gold, Antimony and Critical Minerals exploration and development company focused on advancing the Estelle Project, comprised of 514 km2 of State of Alaska mining claims, which contains multiple mining complexes across a 35 km long mineralized corridor of over 20 advanced Gold and Antimony prospects, including two already defined multi-million ounce resources, and several drill ready Antimony prospects with massive outcropping stibnite vein systems observed at surface. The 85% owned project is located 150 km northwest of Anchorage, Alaska, USA, in the prolific Tintina Gold Belt, a province which hosts a >220 million ounce (Moz) documented gold endowment and some of the world's largest gold mines and discoveries including, Barrick's Donlin Creek Gold Project and Kinross Gold Corporation's Fort Knox Gold Mine. The belt also hosts significant Antimony deposits and was a historical North American Antimony producer.
Further discussion and analysis of the Estelle Project is available through the interactive Vrify 3D animations, presentations and videos all available on the Company's website.
Qualified Persons
Vannu Khounphakdee, Professional Geologist and member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists is contracted by Nova Minerals to provide geologic consulting services. Mr. Khounphakdee holds a Master of Science in Mine Geology and Engineering. He is a qualified person with at least 5 years experience with this type of project. By reason of education, affiliation with a professional association, and past relevant work experience, Mr. Khounphakdee fulfills the requirements of Qualified Person (QP) for the purposes of SEC Regulation SK-1300 for data QA/QC checks relevant to this announcement.
Hans Homan is a State of Alaska Certified Professional Geologist contracted by Nova Minerals to provide geologic consulting services. Mr. Homan is a member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geological Engineering with a double major in Geology and Geophysics. He is a qualified person with at least 5 years of experience with these types of projects. By reason of education, affiliation with a professional association, and past relevant work experience, Mr. Homan fulfills the requirements of Qualified Person (QP) for the purposes of SEC Regulation SK-1300 for the technical information presented in this announcement.
Christopher Gerteisen, Chief Executive Officer of Nova Minerals, is a Professional Geologist and member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists, and has supervised the preparation of this news release and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained herein. Mr. Gerteisen is a“qualified person” for the purposes of SEC Regulation S-K 1300.
Forward-looking Statements and Disclaimers
This press release contains“forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“seek,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“target,”“aim,”“should,”“will”“would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Nova Minerals Limited's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled“Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Nova Minerals Limited undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.
For Additional Information Please Contact
Craig Bentley Director of Finance & Compliance & Investor Relations
E: ...
M: +61 414 714 196
Tenement Holdings as at March 31, 2025
A list of Nova's Tenement Holdings, as at the end of the Quarter, is presented in the schedules below, with additional notes.
|Tenement/Claim/ADL Number
|Location
|Beneficial % Held
|725940 - 725966
|Alaska, USA
| 85%
|726071 - 726216
|Alaska, USA
| 85%
|727286 - 727289
|Alaska, USA
| 85%
|728676 - 728684
|Alaska, USA
| 85%
|730362 - 730521
|Alaska, USA
| 85%
|737162 - 737357
|Alaska, USA
| 85%
|740524 - 740621
|Alaska, USA
| 85%
|733438 - 733598
|Alaska, USA
| 85%
|741364 - 741366
|Alaska, USA
| 85%
Appendix 5B
Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity
quarterly cash flow report
|Name of entity
|Nova Minerals Limited (ASX: NVA)
|ABN
|Quarter ended (“current quarter”)
|84 006 690 348
|March 31, 2025
|Consolidated statement of cash flows
|Current quarter $A'000
|Year to date (9 months) $A'000
|1. Cash flows from operating activities
|1.1 Receipts from customers
|1.2 Payments for
|(292
|)
|(762
|)
|(a) exploration & evaluation
|(b) development
|(c) production
|(d) staff costs (directors/consultants)
|(340
|)
|(1017
|)
|(e) administration and corporate costs
|(403
|)
|(1,380
|)
|(f) audit, tax, and legal fees
|(116
|)
|(1,326
|)
|(g) other professional fees
|(185
|)
|(636
|)
|(h) US listing fees
|-
|(255
|)
|1.3 Dividends received (see note 3)
|1.4 Interest received
|51
|73
|1.5 Interest and other costs of finance paid
|-
|(327
|)
|1.6 Income taxes paid
|1.7 Government grants and tax incentives
|1.8 Other (provide details if material)
|(a) GST, Withholding tax & Payroll tax
|55
|74
|1.9 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities
|(1,230
|)
|(5,556
|)
|Consolidated statement of cash flows
|Current quarter $A'000
|Year to date (9 months) $A'000
|2. Cash flows from investing activities
|2.1 Payments to acquire or for:
|(a) Entities
|(b) Tenements
|(c) property, plant and equipment
|-
|(51
|)
|(d) exploration & evaluation
|(783
|)
|(4,208
|)
|(e) investments
|(f) other non-current assets
|2.2 Proceeds from the disposal of:
|(a) entities
|(b) tenements
|(c) property, plant and equipment
|66
|66
|(d) investments
|10,502
|10,502
|(e) other non-current assets
|2.3 Cash flows from loans to other entities
|(797
|)
|(697
|)
|2.4 Dividends received (see note 3)
|2.5 Other (provide details if material)
|2.6 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities
|(8,988
|)
|(5,612
|)
|73. Cash flows from financing activities
|-
|8,472
|3.1 Proceeds from issues of equity securities (excluding convertible debt securities)
|3.2 Proceeds from issue of convertible debt securities
|3.3 Proceeds from exercise of options and warrants
|1,481
|2,731
|3.4 Transaction costs related to issues of equity securities or convertible debt securities
|(118
|)
|(1,455
|)
|3.5 Proceeds from borrowings
|3.6 Repayment of borrowings
|3.7 Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings
|3.8 Dividends paid
|3.9 Corporate advisory costs
|3.10 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities
|1,363
|9,748
|Consolidated statement of cash flows
|Current quarter $A'000
|Year to date (9 months) $A'000
|4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period
|4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|4,086
|3,150
|4.2 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9 above)
|(1,230
|)
|(5,556
|)
|4.3 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (item 2.6 above)
|8,988
|5,612
|4.4 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (item 3.10 above)
|1,363
|9,748
|4.5 Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held
|(131
|)
|122
|4.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|13,076
|13,076
|5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts
|Current quarter $A'000
|Previous quarter $A'000
|5.1 Bank balances
|13,076
|4,086
|5.2 Call deposits
|5.3 Bank overdrafts
|5.4 Other (provide details)
|5.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)
|13,076
|4,086
|6. Payments to related parties of the entity and their associates
|Current quarter $A'000
|6.1 Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their associates included in item 1
|264
|6.2 Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their associates included in item 2
|-
Note: if any amounts are shown in items 6.1 or 6.2, your quarterly activity report must include a description of, and an explanation for, such payments.
|7. Financing facilities Note: the term“facility' includes all forms of financing arrangements available to the entity. Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the sources of finance available to the entity.
|Total facility amount at quarter end $A'000
|Amount drawn at quarter end $A'000
|7.1 Convertible facilities(1)
|7.2 Credit standby arrangements
|7.3 Other (please specify)
|7.4 Total financing facilities
|7.5 Unused financing facilities available at quarter end
| 7.6 Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate, maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include a note providing details of those facilities as well.
|8. Estimated cash available for future operating activities
|$A'000
|8.1 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9)
|(1,230
|)
|8.2 (Payments for exploration & evaluation classified as investing activities) (item 2.1(d))
|(783
|)
|8.3 Total relevant outgoings (item 8.1 + item 8.2)
|(2,013
|)
|8.4 Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end (item 4.6)
|13,076
|8.5 Unused finance facilities available at quarter end (item 7.5)
|-
|8.6 Total available funding (item 8.4 + item 8.5)
|13,076
|8.7 Estimated quarters of funding available (item 8.6 divided by item 8.3)
|6.50
Note: if the entity has reported positive relevant outgoings (ie a net cash inflow) in item 8.3, answer item 8.7 as“N/A”. Otherwise, a figure for the estimated quarters of funding available must be included in item 8.7.
|8.8
|If item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, please provide answers to the following questions:
|8.8.1
|Does the entity expect that it will continue to have the current level of net operating cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not?
|Answer:
|N/A
|8.8.2
|Has the entity taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful?
|Answer:
| N/A
|8.8.3
|Does the entity expect to be able to continue its operations and to meet its business objectives and, if so, on what basis?
|Answer:
|N/A
|Note: where item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, all of questions 8.8.1, 8.8.2 and 8.8.3 above must be answered.
Compliance statement
|1
|This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.
|2
|This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.
|Date:
|April 11, 2025
|Authorised by:
|Board of Directors
|(Name of body or officer authorising release – see note 4)
Notes
|1.
|This quarterly cash flow report and the accompanying activity report provide a basis for informing the market about the entity's activities for the past quarter, how they have been financed and the effect this has had on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information over and above the minimum required under the Listing Rules is encouraged to do so.
|2.
|If this quarterly cash flow report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly cash flow report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report.
|3.
|Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.
|4.
|If this report has been authorised for release to the market by your board of directors, you can insert here:“By the board”. If it has been authorised for release to the market by a committee of your board of directors, you can insert here:“By the [name of board committee – eg Audit and Risk Committee]”. If it has been authorised for release to the market by a disclosure committee, you can insert here:“By the Disclosure Committee”.
|5.
|If this report has been authorised for release to the market by your board of directors and you wish to hold yourself out as complying with recommendation 4.2 of the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations, the board should have received a declaration from its CEO and CFO that, in their opinion, the financial records of the entity have been properly maintained, that this report complies with the appropriate accounting standards and gives a true and fair view of the cash flows of the entity, and that their opinion has been formed on the basis of a sound system of risk management and internal control which is operating effectively.
