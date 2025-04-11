Corporate Actions Training Course: Cash Dividends, Stock Splits, Tender Offers, Reverse Stock Splits, Spin Offs, Rights Offers, Mergers & Acquisitions (London, United Kingdom - June 30, 2025)
This course is suitable for all those working in, or managing corporate actions operations and asset servicing functions. This includes asset servicing and operations professionals, technology specialists as well as compliance officers and operations managers.
A corporate action is an event initiated by a public company that changes the nature of its securities, equity or debt, issued by the company. Events of this type are very common and occur in every marketplace across the world.
Corporate action events impact various security holders, it is therefore very important that securities trading organisations have the necessary understanding and skills, as well as correct resources to manage corporate action events as they arise.
Through real life examples and case studies this programme will enable participants to gain a thorough understanding of what corporate actions are and how to effectively manage and navigate them.
What will you learn
- Gain a solid understanding of what corporate actions are and the main players involved Understand types of securities involved and how they are affected by corporate actions Gain an insight into the lifecycle process Learn about the accounting and tax implications Explore the main types of risks and how to manage them Understand the main regulatory and compliance implications
Who Should Attend:
- Reconciliation staff, Collateral Management personnel, Risk professionals and Accounting personnel Fund Accountants, Business Systems Analysts, Broker/Dealers, Investment Bankers, Settlement & reconciliation staff Anyone who trades and invests, and has a general interest in learning more about Corporate Actions
Key Topics Covered:
- Corporate actions explained, their purpose and impacts Types of corporate actions including: cash dividends, stock splits, tender offers, reverse stock splits, spin offs, rights offers, mergers & acquisitions Types of securities affected Main types of participants and stakeholders Mandatory and voluntary corporate actions Life cycle of an event - what is involved, how are the events managed and the importance of critical dates The importance of information and reference data The nature of mandatory events Accounting and tax considerations The impact of accounting and methods for calculating Meetings of the company proxy voting - AGM and EGM Potential risks to the organisations Regulatory and compliance considerations Real world examples and case studies
