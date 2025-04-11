STARRS Town Hall Covers Ideological Resistance To Military Reforms

(Courtesy photo STARRS)

STARRS quarterly Town Hall meeting on April 9, 2025

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- STARRS held its quarterly Town Hall meeting on April 9, 2025, featuring special speakers Sam Shoemate, a retired Army intelligence analyst, and Dr. Chase Spears, a retired Army Public Affairs Officer.The Town Hall agenda focused on developments aimed at meeting the strategic goals of eliminating the CRT/DEI ideology from the Department of Defense through guest speakers, comments, and questions.Senior and junior officers, enlisted men and women, nonveteran patriots, and the media attended.Introductory remarks were made by STARRS Board Chair Lt. General Rod Bishop, USAF ret, USAFA '74.Speakers at the town hall:-Chief Warrant Officer Sam Shoemate, USA (retired), a former Army intelligence analyst with 200,000 followers on "X",-Major Chase Spears, PhD, USA (retired)-STARRS Executive VP and nominee for Undersecretary of the Air Force, former USAF Lt. Col. Matt Lohmeier.The Town Hall also included remarks by STARRS Vice Chairman Maj. General Joe Arbuckle, USA ret., regarding a mission adjustment for STARRS. This adjustment is based on current developments, shifting the focus from eradicating CRT (Critical Race Theory)/DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) ideology from the DoD to being a sentinel viewing how DEI is being removed and continuing educating Americans on America's Creed and the dangers of DEI.STARRS President and CEO Col. Ron Scott, PhD, USAF (ret), USAFA '73, served as the host for the Town Hall.Watch the Town Hall. Click Here:ABOUT STARRSSTAND TOGETHER AGAINST RACISM AND RADICALISM IN THE SERVICES- purpose as a (501(c)(3) is to help educate all Americans regarding the criticality of having a military that focuses solely on the essential readiness needed to fight and win our Nation's wars. Winning requires a military that provides equal opportunity and a meritocracy leadership system that rewards high standards, ethical character, teamwork, and selfless service to our Nation. This mission accomplishment requires the elimination of DEI from the DoD by informing people about all ideologies, policies, agendas, and organizations that threaten a meritocracy-based military. For more information, go to .

STARRS MEDIA CONTACT

STARRS

+1 719-651-5943

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.