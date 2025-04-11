Weekly Recap: 15 Consumer Press Releases You Need To See

The 35-time award-winning hair care brand founded by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter is now available to 1,400+ Ulta Beauty stores nationwide and online, marking the biggest exclusive hair launch in the specialty retailer's history. Cécred's award-winning Foundation Collection will join Ulta Beauty's respected brand portfolio as a transformative solution for visibly healthier hair over time for all hair types and textures.Beyond the first-of-its-kind vinyl record, The Soundtrack to the High Life platform will continue throughout 2025 with a range of music experiences. Through sponsorship of Teddy Swims' 2025 North American tour and partnerships with TouchTunes and Fender, the platform will bring authentic live music moments to music lovers everywhere.Returning for another unforgettable weekend in the desert, this year's theme will feature an immersive Desert Mirage experience-a chic fusion of chrome and organic elements, inspired by the desert sunset and the beauty of a bold yet serene landscape. The iconic festival will bring music, fashion, and culture together in an exclusive, invite-only experience on April 12, 2025, in Thermal, CA.In celebration of everyone's favorite snacking holiday, Hostessis taking the high road and delivering sweet snacks to all you Cupcakes who like their snacks the way they like life - baked and sweet. The HostessMunchie Mobile will be serving snacks to everyone who can "Speakie Snackie" in New York City on April 10 leading up to the ultimate munchie day, April 20 when they will be in Brooklyn at 122 Flatbush Ave from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm.Picture the center of a Reese's nestled inside a crunchy pretzel-a mouthwatering combination that perfectly balances salty and sweet. The secret to this treat? A thick and creamy peanut butter filling that delivers Reese's iconic taste.A must-see movie for chocolate-lovers and fans alike, this movie reveals how a man who failed in business multiple times before creating an iconic chocolate empire chose to channel his success into a legacy of education and community that continues to transform lives today.Crafted to replicate the look and feel of traditional caviar – without the fish – Pizza Caviar delivers a bold, smoky pepperoni flavor in a fun new form. Pizza Caviar is the star of the brand-new Pizza Caviar Bump Box – a luxe, limited-time twist on My Hut Box, Pizza Hut's signature combo meal.From the tangy fusion of blue cheese and ranch to the fiery zest of cajun blackened ranch, Hidden Valley Ranch is delivering bold, unforgettable flavors. In addition, Hidden Valley Ranch is introducing a revolution in ranch packaging. The new, redesigned Easy Squeeze bottle offers consumers a mess-free, easy-to-use experience.The Break Brothers, four towering, suit-clad protectors, are on a mission to defend your right to a real, crispy, creamy break. Their job? To handle the chaos so you can enjoy a proper, distraction-free moment-just long enough to snap off a piece of a KIT KATbar. No multitasking. No interruptions. Just pure, chocolatey pause.Featuring a UV-protection canopy modeled after Snoopy's iconic red doghouse, the wagon offers both shade and charm. A zip-downside panel allows for easy pet entry and conveniently transforms into a bench seat for children, making it perfect for family adventures. Inside, built-in leash loops provide a secure and comfortable space for pets, ensuring safety on the go.As part of this initiative, Eurofins Assurance will conduct independent inspection services across multiple product categories, including textiles, apparel, jewelry, toys, outdoor furniture, and electrical products. These assessments will help ensure that items available on Temu comply with relevant safety and quality regulations before reaching consumers.The SHEIN x Izzy Darnell Collection is filled with ultra-glam pieces that serve everything from statement-making gowns ready for the spotlight to lovely elegance that will make every moment magical and effortlessly chic occasion styles made for your best-dressed memories.Nicki Minaj and LØCI have launched the second drop of their best-selling sneaker line. The collection features a bold, multi-textured upper, dynamic oversized lacing and a chunky sculpted EVA midsole for superior cushioning and impact. DØPAMINE will be available in five colorways, crafted from LØCI's innovative next-gen material.Lysol's Lavender & Cotton Blossom fragrance is available in a suite of Lysol products to disinfect or clean every room in the home, killing 99.9% of germs* while leaving behind a refreshing scent that you'll love. From Disinfectant Spray to Disinfecting Wipes, Toilet Bowl Cleaner, All-Purpose Cleaner and Multi-Surface Cleaner, the new scent will give your space a top-to-bottom refresh.This sleek, pocket-sized bottle brings the smooth flavor of PATRÓN EL ALTO to the heart of every celebration. This masterful blend of Reposado, Añejo, and Extra Añejo tequilas delivers an incredibly smooth, sweet taste that can only be achieved through PATRÓN Tequila's commitment to traditional production methods blended with modern techniques.

For more news like this, check out all of the latest retail-related releases from PR Newswire.

SOURCE PR Newswire