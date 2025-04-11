403
Football Games For Friday, April 11, 2025: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Football fans are in for an action-packed day with a lineup of thrilling matches across various leagues and tournaments. From early afternoon kickoffs to late-night clashes, today's schedule offers something for every football enthusiast.
Whether you're following European leagues, South American domestic clashes, women's professional football, or Middle Eastern competitions, the excitement is guaranteed.
With high-stakes games and fierce rivalries on the horizon, prepare for a day full of football drama and entertainment.
European Top Leagues and Cups
South American Domestic Clashes
Middle Eastern Competitions
8:30 AM – Hamburgo x Eintracht Braunschweig – 2.Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball
8:30 AM – Greuther Fürth x Köln – 2.Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball
9:00 AM – Samsunspor x Galatasaray – Süperlig
Channels: Disney+
9:30 AM – FC BW Linz x Wolfsberger – Bundesliga (Austria)
Channels: OneFootball
10:30 AM – Wolfsburg x RB Leipzig – Bundesliga
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV and OneFootball
10:45 AM – Udinese x Milan – Serie A
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
11:00 AM – Valencia x Sevilla – La Liga
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
11:00 AM – Burnley x Norwich City – Championship
Channels: Disney+
11:15 AM – Gil Vicente x Vitória de Guimarães – Liga Portugal
Channels: Disney+
South American Domestic Clashes
6:30 PM – Sport Recife x Flamengo – Brasileirão Feminino
Channels: Sportv
7:00 PM – Banfield x Independiente Rivadavia – Campeonato Argentino
Channels: Disney+
8:00 PM – Araçatuba x União Barbarense – Paulistão A4 (Semifinal-ida)
Channels: Youtube/@paulistao
9:00 PM – Newell's Old Boys x Argentinos Juniors – Campeonato Argentino
Channels: Disney+
Middle Eastern Competitions
10:00 AM – Al-Ettifaq x Al-Hilal – Campeonato Saudita
Channels: BandSports and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
