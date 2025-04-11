Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Football Games For Friday, April 11, 2025: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast


2025-04-11 06:19:40
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Football fans are in for an action-packed day with a lineup of thrilling matches across various leagues and tournaments. From early afternoon kickoffs to late-night clashes, today's schedule offers something for every football enthusiast.

Whether you're following European leagues, South American domestic clashes, women's professional football, or Middle Eastern competitions, the excitement is guaranteed.

With high-stakes games and fierce rivalries on the horizon, prepare for a day full of football drama and entertainment.
European Top Leagues and Cups

  • 8:30 AM – Hamburgo x Eintracht Braunschweig – 2.Bundesliga
    Channels: OneFootball
  • 8:30 AM – Greuther Fürth x Köln – 2.Bundesliga
    Channels: OneFootball
  • 9:00 AM – Samsunspor x Galatasaray – Süperlig
    Channels: Disney+
  • 9:30 AM – FC BW Linz x Wolfsberger – Bundesliga (Austria)
    Channels: OneFootball
  • 10:30 AM – Wolfsburg x RB Leipzig – Bundesliga
    Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV and OneFootball
  • 10:45 AM – Udinese x Milan – Serie A
    Channels: ESPN and Disney+
  • 11:00 AM – Valencia x Sevilla – La Liga
    Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 11:00 AM – Burnley x Norwich City – Championship
    Channels: Disney+
  • 11:15 AM – Gil Vicente x Vitória de Guimarães – Liga Portugal
    Channels: Disney+


South American Domestic Clashes

  • 6:30 PM – Sport Recife x Flamengo – Brasileirão Feminino
    Channels: Sportv
  • 7:00 PM – Banfield x Independiente Rivadavia – Campeonato Argentino
    Channels: Disney+
  • 8:00 PM – Araçatuba x União Barbarense – Paulistão A4 (Semifinal-ida)
    Channels: Youtube/@paulistao
  • 9:00 PM – Newell's Old Boys x Argentinos Juniors – Campeonato Argentino
    Channels: Disney+

Middle Eastern Competitions

  • 10:00 AM – Al-Ettifaq x Al-Hilal – Campeonato Saudita
    Channels: BandSports and Youtube/@canalgoatbr

