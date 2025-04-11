403
São Paulo Squanders Lead, Draws 2-2 With Alianza Lima In Libertadores Clash
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) São Paulo faced a frustrating 2-2 draw against Alianza Lima on Thursday night in a packed Morumbi stadium during the second round of the Libertadores group stage.
Despite taking an early 2-0 lead with two goals from Ferreira, the Brazilian team faltered as Eryc Castillo and Quevedo leveled the score for the visitors. The home crowd voiced their displeasure with boos at the final whistle.
The result places São Paulo second in Group D with four points, trailing Libertad by two points. Alianza Lima sits third with one point, while Talleres remains at the bottom without any points.
São Paulo's next Libertadores match is scheduled for April 23 against Libertad away from home, while Alianza Lima will host Talleres on April 22.
São Paulo started strong, dominating possession and creating chances early. Ferreira shone in the first half, scoring his first goal at the 31-minute mark after a brilliant individual play.
Just five minutes later, he doubled the lead with a header following a well-executed team move led by Marcos Antônio. The Brazilian side appeared in control as they entered halftime.
São Paulo's Missed Opportunities and Alianza Lima's Resilience
However, the second half saw a shift in momentum. São Paulo initially managed the game well but failed to capitalize on opportunities to extend their lead.
At the 20-minute mark, Castillo reignited Alianza Lima's hopes with a precise finish inside the box after a clever assist from Barcos. The visitors gained confidence and increased pressure on São Paulo's defense.
By the 30th minute, Quevedo delivered a stunning volley off a cross, equalizing and silencing the home crowd. São Paulo attempted to respond quickly, with Lucas Ferreira coming close on multiple occasions and Calleri hitting the post late in stoppage time.
Despite their efforts, the hosts could not break through Alianza Lima's resilient defense. The draw highlights São Paulo's inconsistency and inability to maintain control after securing an advantage.
Coach Luis Zubeldía now faces mounting pressure to address defensive lapses and capitalize on scoring opportunities in upcoming matches.
While São Paulo prepares for their next domestic league game against Cruzeiro on Sunday, Alianza Lima will focus on their Peruvian league clash against Deportivo Garcilaso on Monday.
Both teams will need to regroup before continuing their Libertadores campaigns later this month. This match underscores the unpredictable nature of group-stage football, where even dominant performances can crumble under pressure.
For São Paulo, it serves as a wake-up call to tighten their defense and improve execution in critical moments if they hope to advance further in South America's premier club competition.
