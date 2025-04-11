403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Itaipu Hydroelectric Plant Posts $680.3 Million Surplus Amid Operational Challenges
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Itaipu Binacional hydroelectric plant, jointly owned by Brazil and Paraguay, reported a $680.3 million surplus for 2024 despite facing a severe drought that reduced production by 20%.
This financial achievement underscores the plant's resilience and its strategic importance in South America's energy landscape. Operating since 1984 on the Paraná River, Itaipu is one of the world's largest hydroelectric facilities, with an installed capacity of 14,000 MW.
In 2024, it generated 67 million MWh, supplying 6% of Brazil's energy demand and meeting 80% of Paraguay's needs. Despite unfavorable hydrological conditions, the plant maintained an impressive availability rate of over 97%, exceeding its corporate target of 94%.
The financial results reflect Itaipu's ability to balance operational efficiency with socio-environmental commitments. The surplus includes $301 million allocated to stabilize electricity tariffs, preventing price hikes for consumers in both countries.
Additionally, the plant transferred $549 million to the Paraguayan government through royalties and energy compensation payments, supporting infrastructure projects and essential services.
Itaipu's socio-environmental initiatives remain central to its operations. The plant has invested heavily in reforestation, creating protected areas spanning over 100,000 hectares and planting more than 44 million trees.
These efforts have earned it recognition as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. Itaipu also supports sustainable agriculture and renewable energy projects, benefiting thousands of rural families.
While Itaipu continues to deliver significant economic and environmental benefits, it faces challenges related to tariff negotiations and production declines due to droughts.
Nevertheless, its robust financial performance and commitment to sustainability underscore its importance. The company serves as a cornerstone of regional development and energy security for Brazil and Paraguay.
This financial achievement underscores the plant's resilience and its strategic importance in South America's energy landscape. Operating since 1984 on the Paraná River, Itaipu is one of the world's largest hydroelectric facilities, with an installed capacity of 14,000 MW.
In 2024, it generated 67 million MWh, supplying 6% of Brazil's energy demand and meeting 80% of Paraguay's needs. Despite unfavorable hydrological conditions, the plant maintained an impressive availability rate of over 97%, exceeding its corporate target of 94%.
The financial results reflect Itaipu's ability to balance operational efficiency with socio-environmental commitments. The surplus includes $301 million allocated to stabilize electricity tariffs, preventing price hikes for consumers in both countries.
Additionally, the plant transferred $549 million to the Paraguayan government through royalties and energy compensation payments, supporting infrastructure projects and essential services.
Itaipu's socio-environmental initiatives remain central to its operations. The plant has invested heavily in reforestation, creating protected areas spanning over 100,000 hectares and planting more than 44 million trees.
These efforts have earned it recognition as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. Itaipu also supports sustainable agriculture and renewable energy projects, benefiting thousands of rural families.
While Itaipu continues to deliver significant economic and environmental benefits, it faces challenges related to tariff negotiations and production declines due to droughts.
Nevertheless, its robust financial performance and commitment to sustainability underscore its importance. The company serves as a cornerstone of regional development and energy security for Brazil and Paraguay.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment