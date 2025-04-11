403
Brazil Faces Historic R$ 1 Trillion Interest Bill Amid Rising Selic Rate
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's government is set to spend a record-breaking R$ 1 trillion ($167 billion) on public debt interest payments in 2025, driven by soaring Selic rates.
The benchmark interest rate, currently at 14.25% per year, has steadily climbed since September 2024, when it stood at 10.5%. This increase has significantly raised the cost of servicing Brazil's public debt, which now exceeds R$ 7.3 trillion ($1.217 trillion).
The Central Bank of Brazil revealed that interest payments over the past 12 months reached R$ 924 billion ($154 billion), a 23.5% jump from the previous year's R$ 746.9 billion ($124 billion).
Each percentage point hike in the Selic rate adds over R$ 50 billion ($8 billion) to debt costs. Recent adjustments have contributed nearly R$ 200 billion ($33 billion) in additional expenses, pushing interest payments to levels unseen in Brazilian history.
Interest payments now account for 7.8% of Brazil's GDP, up from 6.7% a year ago and above the historical average of 6%. This ratio briefly surpassed 8% at the end of 2024, a level previously seen during major economic crises in the early 2000s and mid-2010s.
Economists warn that high interest rates hinder economic growth by increasing borrowing costs and delaying investments. They also amplify income inequality, as wealthier individuals hold most government bonds and benefit disproportionately from higher interest payments.
Critics argue that Brazil's focus on debt servicing comes at the expense of infrastructure and social programs, further deepening economic disparities.
With the Selic rate expected to rise again in May, Brazil faces mounting fiscal pressure. Without reforms or rate reductions, debt servicing could crowd out essential investments, leaving long-term economic challenges unresolved.
