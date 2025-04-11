Caught On Camera: On-Duty Female Cop 'Harassed' Netizens Say 'No Shortage Of Perverts...' Watch Viral Video
The footage sparked widespread outrage online, with users expressing shock and condemnation.
“What is this man in the blue shirt doing to the lady constable? There's no shortage of perverts in this country. It's no surprise we've earned the disgraceful title of the rape capital of the world,” one X user captioned the video.Woman police officer harassed
While one of the men resisted arrest, the other was seen attempting to inappropriately touch the female officer from behind. The female officer reacted swiftly, firmly grabbing his hand and dragged him into the police van.Netizens outraged
Netizens were outraged over the man's behaviour, expressing shock and condemnation over the incident.
“What the hell....!!!How can this be??????" wrote one user.
"Later he reacts as if he didn't know," added a second person.
Another person commented:“Even Policewomen are not safe from abuse !"Woman constable molested in Nagpur violence
According to a report by PTI, a woman constable was molested during the Aurangzeb tomb row in Nagpur, in March.
While the police tried to contain the situation in wake of arson and vandalism, the unruly crowd in Bhaldarpura area tried to tear the uniform of a female police official and molested her, reported PTI.
According to police sources, the female police officer was cornered and molested by the unruly crowd. However, fellow officers quickly intervened and escorted her to a safe location.
The violent mob, which set vehicles on fire, and damaged public properties, when confronted by the police personnel, attacked them in return and pelted stones at the cops, mentioned a PTI report.
