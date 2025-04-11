13 Press Releases You Need To See This Week

Tune into the 2025 New York International Auto Show Subaru livestream 11:50 a.m. ET April 16 as Subaru reveals the all-new 2026 Subaru Outback and Outback Wilderness.Available to consumers this Summer, Ballie will be able to engage in natural, conversational interactions to help users manage home environments, including adjusting lighting, greeting people at the door, personalizing schedules, setting reminders, and more.Picture the center of a Reese's nestled inside a crunchy pretzel-a mouthwatering combination that perfectly balances salty and sweet. The secret to this treat? A thick and creamy peanut butter filling that delivers Reese's iconic taste.Will's signature humor will be on display as he embarks on a shopping journey to show all the ways you can pay with PayPal now and over time, with Pay Later available at merchants that accept PayPal. Through 'The Great PayPal Checkout' – the company's biggest sweepstakes ever – PayPal is giving away up to $10M just for checking out with PayPal.The teams have already started working together on a concept for the future of production previsualization in Virtual Reality. This new tool aims to put previsualization directly into the hands of directors and other key creative leaders, empowering them to build scenes, and experiment with camera moves, actor blocking, and props."The ETI suggests that labor demand remained healthy in March, while the layoffs that were announced did not yet translate to meaningful slack," noted Barnes. "Over the course of 2025, government layoffs and the implementation of new tariffs could raise the unemployment rate from 4.2% in March to roughly 4.7%."Crafted to replicate the look and feel of traditional caviar – without the fish – Pizza Caviar delivers a bold, smoky pepperoni flavor in a fun new form. Pizza Caviar is the star of the brand-new Pizza Caviar Bump Box – a luxe, limited-time twist on My Hut Box, Pizza Hut's signature combo meal.Taking place in July and August of 2025, the WPBL's tryouts will be held across the U.S. and internationally and will be by invitation for eligible players. Marking a historic moment in women's sports, the WPBL tryouts will be the first held for women's baseball in over 70 years.Dive Bar Sounds comes to life through original tracks that blend the authentic sounds of your favorite dive bar with The Champagne of Beers to tell the story of a night at the dive.Republic will continue to support American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines under its existing capacity purchase agreements ("CPA"), and Mesa's operations will support United Airlines under a new 10-year CPA, as a result of this transaction. The combined company is expected to produce revenues of approximately $1.9 billion.This funding is aimed to scale the impact of Refiberd's cutting-edge AI system that can discern exactly what different fabrics are made of, allowing them to be accurately sorted and recycled. By enabling more efficient recycling, Refiberd aims to tackle the industry's waste-sorting dilemma and drive true circularity in fashion.The Coalition for a 21Century Postal Service (C21), a broad cross-section of the $1.9 trillion mailing and shipping industry, and its suppliers, who employ nearly 8 million throughout the country, is deeply concerned about the deterioration of service, especially in rural areas.Wendy's is offering even more ways to love Frosty with new sauces and mix-ins, including OREO cookie pieces and Pop-Tarts Crunchy Poppers pieces. Frosty Swirls will be available nationwide April 15 and Frosty Fusions will follow with nationwide availability beginning May 12.

Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire .

Do you have a press release to distribute? Sign up with PR Newswire to share your story with the audiences who matter most.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists .

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:



Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet , a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles. Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines , features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.

For questions, contact the team at [email protected] .

SOURCE PR Newswire