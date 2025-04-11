Unity Bancorp Reports Quarterly Earnings Of $11.6 Million

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CLINTON, N.J., April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNTY), parent company of Unity Bank, reported net income of $11.6 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to net income of $11.5 million, or $1.13 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. This represents a 0.8% increase in net income.

James A. Hughes, President and CEO, commented on the financial results:“We are pleased to announce another strong quarter for Unity Bancorp, Inc. We earned $11.6 million in net income, or $1.13 per diluted share, representing 1.83% ROA and 15.56% ROE.

Our Commercial and Residential lending had strong originations, growing loans by $84.5 million in the first quarter, a 3.74% increase from year-end. Our Retail division also demonstrated their deposit gathering capabilities, with customer deposits (ex-brokered deposits) increasing by $90.7 million, or 4.82%, quarter over quarter. We will continue to diligently manage our balance sheet, and aim to fund future credit growth by growing deposits in tandem. Furthermore, we will continue to maintain disciplined credit-risk management, by underwriting credits to conservative loan-to-value and debt-service-coverage levels, as well as swiftly addressing delinquency and non-performing asset scenarios as they arise.

Despite the recent volatility seen in the capital markets primarily due to the implementation of tariffs, as a community bank we do not see any adverse impacts on prospective loan demand. A portion of our small business customers are poised to benefit from tariffs on foreign goods. Further, to the extent that our customers are negatively impacted, we are on standby and will remain a trusted advisor to help them navigate any potential difficulties. Our balance sheet growth highlights Unity's commitment to providing financial services that support economic development in our local communities. Our motto“Growing With You” has never been more relevant. The relentless dedication of our employees to delivering best-in-class customer service has driven these impressive financial results.”

For the full version of the Company's quarterly earnings release, including financial tables, please visit News - Unity Bank (q4ir.com) .

Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a financial services organization headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey, with approximately $2.8 billion in assets and $2.2 billion in deposits. Unity Bank, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, provides financial services to retail, corporate and small business customers through its robust branch network located in Bergen, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Morris, Ocean, Somerset, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey and Northampton County in Pennsylvania. For additional information about Unity, visit our website at , or call 800-618-BANK.

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, either expressed or implied, which are provided to assist the reader in understanding anticipated future financial performance. These statements may be identified by use of the words“believe”,“expect”,“intend”,“anticipate”,“estimate”,“project” or similar expressions. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management, which are subject to factors beyond the Company's control that could impede its ability to achieve these goals. These factors include those items included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading“Item IA-Risk Factors” as amended or supplemented by our subsequent filings with the SEC, as well as general economic conditions, trends in interest rates, the ability of our borrowers to repay their loans, our ability to manage and reduce the level of our nonperforming assets, results of regulatory exams, and the impact of any health crisis or national disasters on the Bank, its employees and customers, among other factors.

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

News Media & Financial Analyst Contact:

George Boyan, EVP and CFO

(908) 713-4565

PDF available: