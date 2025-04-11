ISO 20022 And SWIFT MX Messages Migration Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: June 23, 2025)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ISO 20022 and SWIFT MX Messages" training has been added tooffering.

A practical 1 Day Course exploring ISO 20022 and the migration process to the SWIFT MX Messages and its impact on the financial sector.

This workshop is designed for Banking and Financial Services teams managing payments infrastructures especially for trade finance, corporate finance, retail banking and asset management and anyone who wants to learn about the transition to ISO 20022 MX Standard.

For 40 years MT standard has enabled financial institutions to communicate effectively by providing industry automation and reducing the cost and risk of cross-border business which enabled the development of the correspondent banking system on which world trade depends. But the system is now being replaced by a new, more efficient ISO 20022 standard which offers unique ability to carry much richer data compared to older MT format.

The ISO 20022 MX standard offers many benefits from global standardisation, to improved data quality, increased operational efficiency and enhanced customer experience.

The change will affect financial institutions across the globe from funds, trade finance organisations, foreign exchange trading companies, credit card providers and corporations. With the looming deadline set for November 2025 the preparations for transition should put the be on every bank's strategic initiative list.

Attend this 1 day practical course conducted by a senior market expert to fully understand the transition process and its implications for the sector and your daily workflow, and to prepare effectively for the upcoming changes.

What will you learn

By attending this 1 day ISO 20022 course you will:



Get equip with an understanding of the SWIFT migration process and its impact

Gain knowledge of the key features and benefits of ISO 20022 for the specific needs of trade finance, corporate finance, and asset management as well as other market players

Identify potential impacts of ISO 20022 on your current workflows and processes

Explore how ISO 20022 can improve efficiency and automation in payment processing

Learn about the technical infrastructure for SWIFT migration from MT to ISO 20022

Explore key considerations for mapping MT messages to corresponding ISO 20022 message types

Understand the strategies for testing and validation of MX messages

Learn about the regulatory and technical considerations Understand potential challenges and plan the next steps

Professionals from:



Payments & Settlements

Trade Finance

Operational staff

Global Transactional Banking

Product managers

Business Analysts IT and infrastructure experts

Key Topics Covered:



The ISO 20022 standard: core concepts and structure

The message formats: MT vs ISO 20022 MX Format

Benefits of ISO 20022

Overview of Message Mapping and Conversion

SWIFT codes and message structure

Impact on Specific Business Areas including Trade Finance, Corporate Finance / Correspondent Banking and Asset Management

Worked examples: mapping sample MT messages to corresponding ISO 20022 messages

MT-to-MX conversion for correspondent banking and cross-border payments

Technical considerations and system integrations

Testing and validation strategies

Identifying potential challenges and mitigation strategies

Regulatory and jurisdictional considerations across US/Americas, EMEA and APAC Understanding potential challenges and planning the next steps

