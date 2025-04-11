1 Day FCA Operational Resilience Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: June 20, 2025)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "FCA Operational Resilience" training has been added tooffering.

Are you Ready to Comply and Submit your Operational Resilience Reports?

Attend this practical 1 day course conducted by senior FCA expert with 30 years of market experience to learn about the regulators' expectations and how to best prepare your organisation for the upcoming requirements as well as how and what to report. The programme will provide a roadmap to setting up robust operational resilience framework.

In the recent years Financial Regulators in the UK and internationally recognised that financial institutions have to not only strengthen their financial resilience but also operational one. From the FCA perspective firms must perform mapping and testing to show that they are able to remain within impact tolerances for each important business service. The deadline to set up the framework and submit reporting has been set up 31 March 2025.

Operational resilience is particularly important in periods of challenging economic times when political landscape, high inflation, climate change and technologies disrupttraditional business models.

This practical course conducted by senior FCA expert provides a comprehensive overview of the key aspects of FCA operational resilience, ensuring participants leave with practical knowledge and actionable strategies.

The course is beneficial for senior managers, compliance officers, risk managers, and anyone responsible for operational resilience within their firm that covers key topics such as identifying important business services, setting impact tolerances, and conducting scenario testing

Who Should Attend:

Personnel from banks, building societies, PRA-designated investment firms, insurers, Recognised Investment Exchanges, Enhanced scope Senior Managers and Certification Regime firms, entities authorised and registered under the Payment Services Regulations 2017 and Electronic Money Regulations 2011.

What will you learn

The course covers key topics such as identifying important business services, setting impact tolerances, and conducting scenario testing. It also recognises the FCA's requirements for regulated businesses to meet the following milestones by 31st March 2025:



Identify important business services : Identify which business services are important to the firm

Set impact tolerances : Set the maximum tolerable disruption for each important business service

Map and test : Map and test to ensure the firm can remain within its impact tolerances

Make investments : Invest in the necessary systems to operate consistently within its impact tolerances Identify vulnerabilities : Identify any vulnerabilities in the firm's operational resilience

Key individual roles that will benefit from this course are:



Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Chief Operating Officer (COO)

Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Chief Risk Officer (CRO)

Senior Managers

Compliance Officers

Operational Risk Managers

IT Directors/Heads of IT

Business Continuity Managers

Internal Auditors

Third-Party Risk Managers Regulatory Affairs Managers

Key Topics Covered:



Understand the FCA's operational resilience requirements.

Identify important business services and set impact tolerances.

Develop strategies for mapping, testing, and improving operational resilience. Learn how to respond to and recover from operational disruptions.

