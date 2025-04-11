Sabrina Rogers Releases New E-Book 'Reinvent Yourself' Helping Readers Rewire Their Mindsets

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Break Free from Survival Mode and Rewire Their Mindsets

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sabrina Rogers, a dynamic entrepreneur, mental health advocate, and self-made success story, is proud to announce the release of her transformative new e-book: "Reinvent Yourself: A Self-Help Workbook for Personal Growth." The highly anticipated release delivers practical tools, affirmations, and manifestation techniques to help readers break through mental roadblocks and design a life of peace, purpose, and power. Born in Annapolis, Maryland, and raised in Petersburg, Virginia, Sabrina's life journey is nothing short of remarkable. After becoming a ward of the state of Maryland, she was raised by her maternal aunt and uncle-whom she lovingly calls her mom and dad.

Despite facing challenges including chronic illness, depression, trauma, and the loss of both biological parents to addiction, Sabrina has consistently chosen to rise above. After moving across the country to California for a fresh start, her healing journey led her to therapy, entrepreneurship, mindset work, and eventually, day trading-all of which shaped the insights now found in this workbook.

Throughout every setback, she relied on the mindset principles that now form the foundation of her new workbook.“I realized that in order to achieve the life I wanted, I had to get out of my own way,” said Rogers.“This e-book is my way of giving people some of the same mindset tools that helped me heal, manifest a better future, and reclaim my personal power.” Through journaling prompts, daily affirmations, visualization exercises, and goal-setting frameworks, Sabrina empowers readers to shift from survival mode to a purpose-driven mindset. The workbook helps readers rewire negative thought patterns, set intentional and attainable life goals, develop daily habits rooted in self-love and empowerment, and use manifestation techniques to create lasting change.

This e-book is especially impactful for trauma survivors, aspiring entrepreneurs, women with chronic illness, and anyone seeking to rewrite their life story. Despite not holding a traditional degree, Sabrina's story exemplifies wisdom, grit, and the power of self-investment. Her unique perspective resonates with those who have felt overlooked, underrepresented, or underestimated.“I may not be exactly where I want to be yet, but I know I'm called to motivate others and give them hope,” she shares.“My mission is to uplift and inspire people to believe that they are capable of so much more than they think.” Sabrina's e-book is available for free download, and she plans to continue expanding her work to include future workshops, courses, and community events centered around mindset mastery and manifestation. Available Now @

