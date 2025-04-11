403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
British Economic Rebounds In Feb. By 0.5 Pct - Data
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, April 11 (KUNA) -- The British economy has witnessed an unexpected growth of 0.5 percent in February this year, official data showed Friday.
Gross Domestic Product registered a 0.1 percent growth month-on-month, the most solid since March 2024, the national statistics office said, exceeding economists' projections.
It said year-on-year growth was 1.4 percent.
The office said services sector registered a 0.3 percent growth, up from 0.1 percent in January.
Industry rose by 2.2 percent, it said, driven by improved sales of electronics, pharmaceuticals and vehicles. (end)
nbs
Gross Domestic Product registered a 0.1 percent growth month-on-month, the most solid since March 2024, the national statistics office said, exceeding economists' projections.
It said year-on-year growth was 1.4 percent.
The office said services sector registered a 0.3 percent growth, up from 0.1 percent in January.
Industry rose by 2.2 percent, it said, driven by improved sales of electronics, pharmaceuticals and vehicles. (end)
nbs
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment