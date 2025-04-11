Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
British Economic Rebounds In Feb. By 0.5 Pct - Data


2025-04-11 06:13:54
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, April 11 (KUNA) -- The British economy has witnessed an unexpected growth of 0.5 percent in February this year, official data showed Friday.
Gross Domestic Product registered a 0.1 percent growth month-on-month, the most solid since March 2024, the national statistics office said, exceeding economists' projections.
It said year-on-year growth was 1.4 percent.
The office said services sector registered a 0.3 percent growth, up from 0.1 percent in January.
Industry rose by 2.2 percent, it said, driven by improved sales of electronics, pharmaceuticals and vehicles. (end)
