Zelensky On Ramstein Meeting: We Need To Address Shortage Of Air Defense Systems
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"Today, a new Ramstein meeting is taking place in Brussels. Our priority is air defense, and it is very important that our partners hear us," Zelensky said.
He noted that "Ukrainians know how to be precise." "We have already learned to shoot down a significant amount of Russia's weapons of terror. We just need to address the shortage of air defense systems to make our sky protection stronger," he said.Read also: Germany, UK take over chairmanship of Ukraine Defense Contact Group
Zelensky added that Ukraine's partners could help with this, as well as speed up the implementation of all agreements reached earlier.
"Patriots that remain unused in storage with our partners should be protecting lives," he said.
The 27th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group began in Brussels on April 11, with representatives from 51 countries in attendance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment