Norway Officially Joins Drone Coalition For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Norway has officially joined the drone coalition for Ukraine, which is led by the United Kingdom and Latvia.

The Norwegian Defense Ministry announced this on social media platform X , according to Ukrinform.

Norwegian Defense Minister Tore O. Sandvik signed the respective document in Brussels on Friday, April 11.

"Norway is now officially a part of the international drone coalition led by Latvia and the United Kingdom. Together we are building a strong alliance to support Ukraine," the statement reads.

The drone coalition was launched in February 2024 during the 19th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. The idea was initiated by Latvia, which now co-leads the effort alongside the United Kingdom.

Currently, the coalition includes 18 countries, including Latvia, the United Kingdom, Australia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Estonia, Italy, New Zealand, Canada, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Germany, Sweden, and Ukraine.

In March, Ukraine's partner countries from the drone coalition agreed to allocate EUR 20 million from a joint fund to procure tactical-level ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance) drones for Ukraine's Defense Forces.

Photo: x.com/Forsvarsdep