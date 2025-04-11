403
China To Increase Tariffs On US Goods To 125 Pct
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEJING, April 11 (KUNA) -- Beijing on Friday increased tariffs on US imports to 125 percent, hitting back against US President Donald Trumpآ's decision to increase duties on Chinese goods to 145 percent, raising stakes in a trade war that threatens to up-end global supply chains.
China's Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council said in a statement carried by the official Xinhua News Agency that Beijing strongly condemns the "reciprocal" tariffs imposed by the United States at high rates, noting that they violate international trade rules and ignore the global economic order built by Washington since World War II.
It pointed out that US tariffs make no economic sense at their current level, even if they continue to increase, noting that they will become "a joke in the history of the global economy."
The statement added that China would refrain from escalating tariff measures in the future if Washington continued to play this "numbers game," adding that the American goods had lost the Chinese market under the current Chinese tariffs.
China pledged to take firm countermeasures and fight to the end if Washington insisted on inflicting actual damage to China's interests.
In a related development, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said at a press conference in response to the US tariff hike to 145 percent that his country would fight to the end if forced into a trade and tariff war, stressing that applying "maximum pressure" and "reckless behavior" would be ineffective in subduing China.
He explained that any dialogue with Washington must be based on equality, mutual respect, and mutual benefit. (end)
