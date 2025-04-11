Primexbt Introduces A New Way To Invite Friends With $100 Gifts

CASTRIES, Saint Lucia, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeXBT , a trusted and globally recognized broker, has upgraded its Referral Program, allowing clients to send free gifts of up to $100 in rewards to friends while earning a 20% commission on their trading activity (T&Cs apply). This new feature makes it easier to share what PrimeXBT offers while unlocking more earning potential.

With the improved program, clients can generate unique referral links and share them across various platforms. They now also have the option to include a free gift for their friends and network, making it more attractive for new traders to join. Once a referred friend signs up, they can claim their gift, and the referrer starts earning a 20% commission on their trading activity. These commissions are credited directly to the referrer's account, providing an effortless way to monetize their network.

To make its Referral Program even more dynamic and exciting for clients, PrimeXBT has introduced game-like elements, including leaderboards that showcase top referrers and exclusive bonuses for high performers. Transparent earnings tracking and daily payouts ensure participants have full visibility over their rewards in real-time. PrimeXBT takes a different approach from traditional referral programs, offering an engaging and rewarding system designed for today's active trading community.

"PrimeXBT's Referral Program is a game-changing opportunity designed for everyday users. It offers a simple and engaging way to earn by inviting friends to join, while making it easier for them to get started and experience a trusted, world-class trading platform. Creating a mutually rewarding journey for both sides, it redefines what a truly client-focused referral program can be," stated a PrimeXBT spokesperson.

Alongside the new features, PrimeXBT also offers cashback on fees or spreads, trading rewards, and promotional bonuses. This comprehensive approach reinforces PrimeXBT's commitment to providing a competitive and rewarding referral program for modern traders.

To learn more, users can visit PrimeXBT website .

PrimeXBT is a leading Crypto and CFD broker, that offers an all-in-one trading platform to buy, sell and store Cryptocurrencies, and trade over 100 popular markets, including Crypto Futures and CFDs on Crypto, Forex, Indices, and Commodities using both fiat or Crypto funds. Since its founding in 2018, PrimeXBT has grown exponentially, serving 1,000,000+ traders in 150+ countries worldwide. With an aim of making investing available to all, PrimeXBT lowers the barriers to entry providing easy and secure access to the financial markets with industry-leading trading conditions and innovative tools. Clients engage with a regulated financial services provider recognized for its reliability and commitment to offering cost-efficient trading solutions.

