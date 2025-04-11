Cambridge Strengthens Leadership Team With Strategic Promotions Across Firm

Promotions position Cambridge for continued growth and success

FAIRFIELD, Iowa, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Investment Research, Inc. ("Cambridge"), a leading independent financial solutions firm serving 3,800 advisors nationwide, announced today the promotion of several associates in key departments across the firm. These promotions are designed to enhance operational excellence and strengthen the firm's ability to support advisors.

Each individual has demonstrated a strong commitment to Cambridge's mission, and their expanded roles will contribute to the firm's growth and impact in financial services.

Andrew Bowers to Vice President, Advisory Compliance

Andrew Bowers has been promoted to Vice President, Advisory Compliance, where he will continue his work providing compliance support for Cambridge and its related entities while taking on additional leadership responsibilities within the department.

Bowers joined Cambridge in 2007 and has made a significant impact on the growth and success of Cambridge's Advisory Compliance team. He was instrumental in the development of BridgePort Financial Solutions, a fee-only RIA launched in 2024 under the Cambridge Investment Group (CIG) umbrella. Bowers earned a bachelor's degree in financial management and a master's degree in corporate finance from Upper Iowa University. He holds the FINRA Series 7, 24, 66, and 99 licenses, is a certified Lean Six Sigma Green Belt, and earned the Accredited Investment Fiduciary® (AIF®) and Registered Corporate CoachTM (RCCTM) designations. He has also completed Cambridge's Leadership Development program.

Eric Warnell to Vice President, Event Planning and Sponsor Relations

Eric Warnell has been promoted to Vice President, Event Planning and Sponsor Relations. In this position, he will continue to lead the strategy, planning, and execution of Cambridge conferences and events while cultivating strong relationships with sponsor partners to enhance engagement and value.

Warnell joined Cambridge in 2015, spending the first five years of his tenure leading the firm's internal training teams. In 2021, he transitioned to Cambridge's Associate Experience teams, where he oversaw all associate training initiatives and led the firm's building modernization efforts. His leadership later expanded to Cambridge's Event Planning Team, where he helped drive the success of the firm's events and conferences. Warnell is a Registered Corporate CoachTM (RCCTM), a graduate of the Leadership and Development Program, and holds the FINRA Series 7 license.

Erica Molina to Vice President, Product Management

Erica Molina has been promoted to Vice President, Product Management. In this role, she will lead the Product Management Team and oversee all aspects of the firm's product lifecycle, ensuring solutions align with the continuously evolving needs of advisors and associates.

Since joining Cambridge in 2024, Molina has been instrumental in the firm's adoption and implementation of artificial intelligence (AI). Her work with third-party vendors - including Zocks and Jump - led to the successful rollout of multiple AI-powered solutions for advisors and associates. Molina graduated from Arizona State University with an MBA and Bachelor of Arts in Communication. She is a Certified Financial PlannerTM (CFP), Chartered Financial Consultant® (ChFC), Chartered Life Underwriter® (CLU), Registered Corporate CoachTM (RCCTM), and holds the Series 7, 9, 10, 24, and 66 licenses.

Jeff Wick to First Vice President, Client Solutions

Jeff Wick has been promoted to First Vice President, Client Solutions. In this role, he will continue his work driving strategic innovation within Cambridge's Client Solutions department, with a focus on delivering and executing forward-thinking solutions to support advisors nationwide.

Since joining Cambridge in 2015, Wick has played an important role in expanding the range of offerings available under the Cambridge Client Solutions umbrella. In 2024, he led the development of the firm's new Personal CFO Services solution, launched as part of Cambridge's Private Client solutions suite. He is also a co-host of the firm's Let's Talk Podcast , which provides an inside look at key conversations happening in the financial services industry and at Cambridge. Wick earned a bachelor's degree in communication studies and political science from the University of Iowa and holds the FINRA Series 7, 9, 10, and 66 licenses.

Josh Goudy to Vice President, Technology and Innovation

Josh Goudy has been promoted to Vice President, Technology and Innovation. In this position, Goudy will lead the security, infrastructure, and hardware management of the firm's technology environment while developing initiatives to enhance system security, network infrastructure, and hardware solutions.

Goudy joined Cambridge in 2011 and has more than 20 years of technology experience in the financial services industry. He holds the FINRA Series 7 license, is a graduate of Cambridge's Leadership Development Program, and serves as chair of the firm's IT Risk Committee and co-chair of its New Century Council.

Kyle Carter to Vice President, Trading

Kyle Carter has been promoted to Vice President of Trading, where he will oversee all areas of Cambridge's trading department. Among several responsibilities, he and his teams will develop and execute new trading strategies while working to create a more streamlined digital experience for advisors.

Carter brings more than three decades of experience in financial services to his new role. He first joined Cambridge in 2001 and led the trading department for several years before joining the firm's legal team in 2017. There, he played a pivotal role in regulatory oversight, serving in key positions involving internal auditing and risk assessment that supported Cambridge's operational, regulatory, and compliance efforts. He holds the FINRA Series 4, 7, 24, 27, 53, 55, 63, and 66 licenses.

Laura Rawson to Vice President, Marketing and Communications

Laura Rawson has been promoted to Vice President, Marketing and Communications. In this role, she will continue to lead the firm's branding, public relations, and creative marketing efforts to enhance the firm's reputation and visibility in financial services.

Since joining Cambridge in 2008, Rawson has been an integral part of the firm's corporate branding, advertising, and public relations initiatives. She is heavily involved in Cambridge's public relations campaigns, working closely with executives and leaders across the firm to execute new media opportunities, and has been a leading figure in the development of Cambridge's 'Something Wonderful' national advertising campaign. Rawson earned a Bachelor of Science degree in apparel merchandising, production, and design, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in advertising from Iowa State University. She holds the FINRA Series 7 and 24 licenses, has completed Cambridge's Leadership Development Program, has earned the Registered Corporate CoachTM (RCCTM) designation, and is a member of Cambridge's Ambassadors Advisory Council.

About Cambridge

Cambridge is a financial solutions firm focused on serving independent financial professionals and their clients while preserving its internal control. Cambridge offers a broad range of choices for independent financial professionals regarding solutions for advice, growth, technology, and independence. Cambridge's national reach includes: Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc. – a large corporate RIA; and Cambridge Investment Research, Inc. – an independent broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC, that is among the largest internally controlled independent broker-dealers in the country. Learn more at joincambridge .

Contact: Jeff Wulf, Senior Vice President, Cambridge: [email protected] or 800-777-6080

Securities offered through Cambridge Investment Research, Inc., a broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC, and investment advisory services offered through Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc., a Registered Investment Adviser. Both are wholly owned subsidiaries of Cambridge Investment Group, Inc.

SOURCE Cambridge

