Genetic Screening Testing For The Preventive Health Market, 2025-2035 Analysis - Dominated By Exact Science, Labcorp Genetics, Blueprint Genetics, Ambry Genetics, And Genex Diagnostics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Genetic Screening Testing for Preventive Health Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Test Type, Technology, Application, End User and Country-Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added tooffering.The market for genetic screening testing in preventive health has been experiencing rapid growth, driven by driving factors such as technological advancements, increased consumer interest in personalized medicine, and the rise of preventive healthcare strategies.Several key factors influence the expansion of the genetic screening testing for preventive health market. Improvements in genetic testing technologies, such as next-generation sequencing (NGS), have made these tests more accessible, cost-effective, and accurate. Growing consumer awareness of the benefits of early detection, rising healthcare costs, and an increasing focus on prevention have further fuelled the demand.Moreover, the increasing availability of direct-to-consumer genetic tests has allowed individuals to manage their health. Stakeholders in this market include genetic testing companies, healthcare providers, hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and wellness-focused organizations. As more people seek personalized, data-driven approaches to healthcare, the demand for genetic screenings as a preventive tool is expected to increase. Moreover, the growing availability of direct-to-consumer genetic testing kits has empowered individuals to take charge of their health and gain insights into their genetic predispositions without necessarily needing a healthcare provider. This trend has significantly expanded the genetic screening market, allowing consumers to access preventive health information more easily.The genetic screening testing for preventive health market is set to witness substantial growth. With continued technological advancements and growing public interest in health optimization and disease prevention, the market offers significant opportunities for healthcare, biotechnology, and wellness stakeholders to meet the rising demand for personalized, proactive health solutions. The development of next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies and improvements in bioinformatics have made genetic testing more accurate, efficient, and affordable. These innovations allow for comprehensive genetic analysis, enhancing the ability to detect predispositions to various diseases at earlier stages. The continuous evolution of these technologies further drives the demand for genetic screening services in preventive healthcare.Furthermore, there is a growing recognition of the importance of preventive healthcare, with more individuals understanding the benefits of early disease detection and management. Public health campaigns, medical professionals, and organizations have been emphasizing the value of genetic screening to detect health risks before symptoms appear, further driving market demand.

Competition and Regional Market Analysis

Key players in the market are Exact Science, Labcorp Genetics Inc., Blueprint Genetics, Ambry Genetics, Genex Diagnostics Inc., Sonic Healthcare, Dante Labs US, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Revvity, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, BGI Group, and Fulgent Genetics.

North America holds the largest share in the genetic screening testing for preventive health market, primarily driven by technological advancements, robust healthcare infrastructure, and high consumer awareness. The U.S., in particular, is a key player due to its well-established healthcare system, extensive research on genetic testing, and a growing focus on personalized medicine. Additionally, the availability of direct-to-consumer genetic testing companies, such as 23andMe, has increased market penetration.

Europe is also a major market for genetic screening, with countries like the United Kingdom, Germany, and France investing heavily in preventive healthcare. The European market is characterized by a high demand for genetic tests related to cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological conditions. The region benefits from strong healthcare policies that encourage genetic testing.

The Asia-Pacific region has been experiencing significant growth in the genetic screening testing for preventive health market, driven by increasing healthcare awareness, rising incomes, and growing investment in healthcare infrastructure. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are emerging as key markets for genetic testing. While India and China have large populations with diverse genetic profiles, Japan and South Korea are leading the way in terms of advanced healthcare technologies.

The Middle East and Africa region presents emerging opportunities for genetic screening, with growing interest in healthcare advancements and genetic testing. The UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa are leading the region's adoption of preventive health measures, including genetic screenings, although economic and infrastructure barriers persist in some areas.

Key Topics Covered

1. Global Genetic Screening Testing for Preventive Health Market Overview

1.1 Market Outlook

1.1.1 Definitions

1.1.2 Inclusion and Exclusion Criteria

1.1.3 Market Size, 2024-2035 (US$)

1.1.4 Market Growth Scenario

1.1.4.1 Realistic Scenario

1.1.4.2 Optimistic Scenario

1.1.4.3 Pessimistic Scenario

1.2 Industry Outlook

1.2.1 Market Overview

1.2.2 Market Ecosystem

1.2.3 Key Trends

1.2.4 Opportunity Assessment

1.2.5 Regulatory Landscape

1.2.6 Reimbursement Scenario

1.3 Market Dynamics

1.3.1 Market Opportunities and Trends

1.3.2 Market Drivers

1.3.2.1 Impact Analysis

1.3.3 Market Restraints

1.3.3.1 Impact Analysis

1.3.4 Market Challenges

1.3.4.1 Impact Analysis

2. Global Genetic Screening Testing for Preventive Health Market Analysis in Size (US$) by Test Type

2.1 Presymptomatic and Predictive testing

2.2 Carrier Screening Test

2.2.1 Expanded Carrier Screening

2.2.2 Targeted Carrier Screening

2.3 Non-Invasive Prenatal Test

2.4 Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT)

2.5 Newborn Screening

3. Global Genetic Screening Testing for Preventive Health Market Analysis in Size (US$) by Technology

3.1 Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

3.2 Microarray

3.3 FISH

3.4 PCR

3.5 Others

4. Global Genetic Screening Testing for Preventive Health Market Analysis in Size (US$) by Application

4.1 Oncology

4.2 Cardiovascular Disease

4.3 Reproductive Health

4.4 Neurodegenerative diseases

4.5 Rare Disease

4.6 Others

5. Global Genetic Screening Testing for Preventive Health Market Analysis in Size (US$) by End User

5.1 Hospitals

5.2 Clinics

5.3 Direct to Consumer (DTC)

5.4 Others

6. Global Genetic Screening Testing for Preventive Health Market Analysis in Size (US$) by Geography

6.1 Market Overview

6.1.1 Market Dynamics

6.1.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.1.2.1 North America Genetic Screening Testing for Preventive Health Market

6.1.2.2 Europe Genetic Screening Testing for Preventive Health Market

6.1.2.3 Asia Pacific Genetic Screening Testing for Preventive Health Market

6.1.2.4 Latin America Genetic Screening Testing for Preventive Health Market

6.1.2.5 Middle East and Africa Genetic Screening Testing for Preventive Health Market

7. Global Genetic Screening Testing for Preventive Health Market - Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles

7.1 Competitive Benchmarking

7.2 Competitive Landscape

7.2.1 Key Strategies and Developments by Company

7.2.1.1 Funding Activities

7.2.1.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

7.2.1.3 Regulatory Approvals

7.2.1.4 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Business Expansions

7.2.2 Key Developments Analysis

7.3 Company Profiles

7.3.1 Exact Science

7.3.1.1 Company Overview

7.3.1.2 Product Portfolio/Offering

7.3.1.3 Key Competitors

7.3.1.4 Target Customers/End Users

7.3.1.5 Analyst View

7.3.2 Labcorp Genetics Inc.

7.3.3 Blueprint Genetics

7.3.4 Ambry Genetics

7.3.5 Genex Diagnostics Inc.

7.3.6 Sonic Healthcare

7.3.7 Dante Labs US

7.3.8 Myriad Genetics, Inc.

7.3.9 Revvity

7.3.10 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

7.3.11 23andMe

7.3.12 BGI Group

7.3.13 CENTOGENE N.V.

7.3.14 Fulgent Genetics.

7.3.15 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

7.3.16 Progenesis

7.3.17 CooperSurgical

7.3.18 Illumina

7.3.19 Igenomix

7.3.20 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

7.3.21 Other Key Companies

