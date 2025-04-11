Exosome Research Market Report - Global Forecast 2025-2030, By Product Type, Method, Development Stage, Application And End-User
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|183
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$287.13 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$505.98 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases globally
5.1.1.2. Surge in demand for targeted drug delivery systems and precision medicine solutions
5.1.1.3. Increasing governmental funding and support for research initiatives
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High costs associated with research and development
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Rising investments in exosome-based diagnostic tests
5.1.3.2. Increasing collaborations with academic and research institutions
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Stringent regulatory frameworks and approval processes for exosome-based therapies
5.2. Market Segmentation Analysis
5.2.1. Product Type: Increasing preference of instruments & software for innovation and precision needs
5.2.2. End User: Expanding utilization of exosome research in hospitals and academic institutions
5.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.4. PESTLE Analysis
6. Exosome Research Market, by Product Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Instruments & Software
6.3. Isolation Kits
6.4. Purification Kits
6.5. Reagents
7. Exosome Research Market, by Method
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Filtration
7.3. Microfluidics
7.4. Precipitation
7.5. Ultracentrifugation
8. Exosome Research Market, by Development Stage
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Clinical Trials
8.3. Commercial
8.4. Preclinical
9. Exosome Research Market, by Application
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Diagnostics
9.2.1. Liquid Biopsy
9.2.2. Organ Transplant
9.2.3. Prenatal Testing
9.3. Drug Delivery
9.3.1. Genetic Disorders
9.3.2. Nanomedicine
9.4. Research
9.4.1. Biomarker Discovery
9.4.2. Cell Communication
9.5. Therapeutics
9.5.1. Cancer
9.5.2. Cardiovascular Diseases
9.5.3. Infectious Diseases
9.5.4. Neurodegenerative Diseases
10. Exosome Research Market, by End-User
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Academic Institutions
10.3. Biotech Companies
10.4. Hospitals & Clinical Labs
10.5. Pharmaceutical Companies
11. Americas Exosome Research Market
12. Asia-Pacific Exosome Research Market
13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Exosome Research Market
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
14.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
14.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis
- Coya Therapeutics and Houston Methodist partner on GMP-Compliant exosome research for neurodegenerative disease therapy Promega and INOVIQ Ltd. partner to transform cancer biomarker research with advanced exosome tools and AI marketing EXO Biologics launches ExoXpert , a CDMO specializing in exosome manufacturing to meet global clinical demands Creative Proteomics Launches Advanced Exosome Isolation and Purification Service South Carolina-Based IMCS, Tymora Analytical Partner To Streamline Exosome Research AGC Biologics Signs Exosome Agreement with The Jikei University in Japan for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Project
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment