CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Results

Financial highlights for the quarter include:



Net interest margin increased to 2.62% compared to 2.44% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 2.29% for the first quarter of 2024. The rising trend continues as the cost of funds reprices lower relative to the changes in yields on earning assets. Net interest income rose $0.3 million compared to the same quarter of 2024, primarily due to declining cost of funds and improved net interest margin. Although quarter-end loan balances declined $12 million compared to December 31, 2024, the allowance for credit losses to loans rose from 1.26% to 1.29%, primarily due to a deterioration in forecasted short-term economic outcomes. Non-performing assets to total assets of 0.67% and non-accrual loans to loans of 0.84% on March 31, 2025, compares to 0.68% and 0.81%, respectively, on December 31, 2024. In 2024, the Bank maintained lower loan balances to support the preferred stock redemption and ensure appropriate capital ratios. Looking ahead, an increase in the loan portfolio is expected over the remainder of the year, primarily driven by growth in the commercial segments.

The Banking Division's $0.8 million of net income for the quarter was unchanged from the same period the prior year. Due to seasonal factors and high interest rates, the Mortgage Division experienced a slow first quarter, resulting in a net loss of $0.2 million, which is an improvement of $0.2 million compared to the same period in 2024 due to cost-saving actions implemented earlier. The net remaining Other Division, comprised primarily of parent company operations, had a net loss of $0.3 million with roughly one-third of that amount attributed to subordinated debt interest expense. Although the parent company has a $2 million line of credit, no draws have been made on that potential funding source to date.



Mr. J. Brian Chaffin, CIB Marine's President and CEO, commented,“Our banking operations have gained momentum, with our strong corporate banking group rebuilding the commercial loan pipeline and our net interest margin trending higher due to management's diligent efforts to lower our cost of funds. Despite an improvement of $0.2 million from the first quarter of the previous year, the Mortgage Division reported a loss due to the challenging business environment for residential mortgages. We anticipate a decline in overall mortgage production for the remainder of the year compared to the previous year, primarily due to lender staff reductions, but remain confident in the capabilities of our current lending team to deliver solid mortgage production.”

He added,“In February, we announced the launch of our 2025 common stock repurchase program, which is expected to buy back up to $1 million worth of shares through the end of the year. During the first quarter of 2025, we spent $235,000 in open market transactions to buy 7,429 shares at an average price of $31.65 per share. This price was significantly lower than the tangible book value of $57.37 per share as of December 31, 2024, and the repurchases contributed to an increase in the tangible book value to $58.46 per share by March 31, 2025.”

As the Company prepares for its upcoming annual meeting, he concluded,“We look forward to discussing key topics related to our operating results and capital plans at the Annual Shareholder Meeting on Thursday, April 24th, 2025. Shareholders are encouraged to visit our website for more information about the virtual meeting and to review the meeting materials.”

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for CIBM Bank, which operates nine banking offices in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana, and has mortgage loan officers and/or offices in six states. More information on the Company is available at , including recent shareholder letters, links to regulatory financial reports, and audited financial statements.

