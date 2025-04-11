Only Focus On Parivar Ka Saath, Parivar Ka Vikas: PM Modi's Swipe At Opposition In Varanasi

MENAFN - IANS) Varanasi, April 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took a sharp swipe at the Opposition for carrying forward the legacy of dynastic politics, accusing them of prioritising the interests of their own families over the welfare of the people and compared it to that of the BJP, which he stated, focuses on inclusive development.

Addressing a massive public gathering in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, PM Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated developmental projects worth Rs 3,880 crore.

In a direct dig at rival political parties, PM Modi said that some political parties are more focused on "seizing power" for their families rather than working for the public.

"We are taking forward the idea of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. However, there are some whose only focus is to conspire to grab power, their only resolve is 'Parivar ka Saath, Parivar ka Vikas'," he said.

PM Modi's reference to 'Parivarvad in politics' came while he was addressing the gathering after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of 44 development projects, during 50th visit to his Parliamentary constituency.

Highlighting the success of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, PM Modi said the programme not only ensures free medical treatment for senior citizens but also restores their dignity and peace of mind.

He shared his personal experience of distributing Ayushman Vaya Vandana Cards to elderly citizens, stating, "Just a short while ago, I had the opportunity to hand over Ayushman Vaya Vandana Cards to several elderly citizens here. The expression of satisfaction on their faces was, for me, the greatest success of this scheme."

Reflecting on the region's transformation over the past decade, the Prime Minister recalled the state of healthcare facilities before 2014.

"The condition of medical facilities in Purvanchal before the last decade is also well known. Today, the situation is different. My Kashi is becoming a health capital," he said.

"The big hospitals of Delhi and Mumbai have now come close to your homes. This is true development -- when facilities come to people," PM Modi added.

He noted that in the past ten years, the government has not only increased the number of hospitals but has also ensured that patients are treated with dignity.

"The Ayushman Bharat scheme is no less than a boon for the poor brothers and sisters. This scheme provides not just medical treatment but also trust."

"When you gave us your blessings for the third time, we tried to return the favour through our service. It was my guarantee that the elderly would receive free treatment. The Ayushman Vaya Vandana Yojana is a result of that promise," he said.

The Prime Minister also underscored the impact of the ongoing development initiatives in Varanasi, stating that the 44 projects unveiled will significantly improve the quality of life in the region by modernising services and infrastructure across both urban and rural areas.