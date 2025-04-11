Sachin Pilot To Join Kanhaiya Kumar's Yatra In Patna, Vows To Fight For Youth

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 11 (IANS) Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot arrived in Patna on Friday to participate in the concluding leg of party leader Kanhaiya Kumar's 'Palayan Roko, Naukri Do Yatra' - a massive campaign aimed at highlighting "unemployment" and the government's "apathy" towards youth in Bihar.

Addressing the media at the Patna airport, the Congress leader criticised both the state and Central governments, accusing them of ignoring the needs and aspirations of the youth.

"This yatra is our call to stop migration and demand jobs. The kind of administrative chaos in Bihar and the government's apathy towards the youth is unacceptable," he said.

Over 5,000 Congress workers, led by Pilot and Kumar, are set to march to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence in a democratic protest.

The rally marks the culmination of the Congress' youth-centric campaign that has covered hundreds of kilometers across Bihar under the leadership of Kumar.

Pilot, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, alleged that frequent question paper leaks and "irregularities" in recruitment have shattered the dreams of lakhs of young aspirants.

"The Nitish government in the state and the Modi government at the Centre have betrayed the youth. We are determined to hold them accountable and demand answers," Pilot said.

Pilot reaffirmed Congress' commitment to the youth, stating that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's vision is centred around empowering the young generation.

"The Congress party stands united with the youth. We will fight for their rights and demand justice for their lost opportunities," Pilot emphasised.

This march towards the Chief Minister's residence comes amid rising political temperature in Bihar, with employment, migration, and governance becoming hot-button issues ahead of upcoming elections.

Recently, Rahul Gandhi visited Begusarai, participated in the 'Palayan Roko, Naukri Do' padayatra and targeted the Modi government and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The grand old party is pushing Kanhaiya Kumar as a youth leader in Bihar with an aim to strengthen the party at the grassroots level.