Tron formalizes Justin Sun's US visit, including meeting President Donald Trump, aimed at pushing Liberland's agenda

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Justin Sun has confirmed plans to directly support Liberland's blockchain development during his appearance at the latest Congress debate, ahead of the republic's tenth-anniversary celebration. The event , with over 200 attendees and 35 speakers, is happening on April 11-13, at the Ark Village, Liberland, which Sun intends to attend in person to show Tron's full support for the initiative.“I personally, and the Tron team also, support this anniversary,” Justin said during the speech, referring to the event as a priority. The information comes from a full transcript of the Liberland Congress meeting provided by Liberland's official channels, detailing Tron's involvement, including their tech team already collaborating with Liberland's blockchain engineers on EVM compatibility. Integrating EVM will make it easier for users to interact with Liberland's blockchain infrastructure and it will open up access for broader crypto communities.“We are going to be EVM-compatible, which will get more users exposure to the infrastructure,” Justin said. He stressed that it would allow more people to start using the Liberland governance protocol directly.The US visit and Government Meetings in MayThe agenda for the second quarter of 2025 has also been announced, revealing early talks and close cooperation through“multiple channels with the U.S. government” to advance Liberland's interests. Mr. Sun also spoke about the need to bring in more students, government representatives, and international participants to recognize and engage with Liberland as a country. The vision, according to Justin, is to build a functioning crypto-backed nation with on-chain governance, decentralized law systems, and real-world infrastructure.Liberland's On-chain Government Model Attracts Global Crypto PlayersLiberland's 10-year anniversary event is expected to draw more than 200 people, including 35 speakers, making it the largest event in the country's history so far. The program will feature conferences focused on decentralized governance models, interactive workshops, local Liberlandian cuisine, wine tasting, and a barbecue at Jefferson Square, located in the territory claimed by Liberland between Croatia and Serbia.President Vít Jedlička, who founded Liberland on April 13, 2015, said the weekend is about pushing the country forward, not just celebrating past milestones.“This anniversary isn't just about reflecting on our achievements-it's about building the future of Liberland together,” Vít said.“It's a moment to strengthen our community and create new opportunities for all.”Technology is a central part of Liberland's structure. Vít said that up to 90% of bureaucratic processes in the republic can be automated using blockchain and artificial intelligence. He questioned why nations still pay for massive administrative overhead when machines can handle the same tasks faster and without bias.The weekend event will feature a wide cast of crypto advocates, with U.S. Senator Rand Paul and entrepreneur Brock Pierce both confirmed to speak. Rand is expected to discuss policy and legal structures for emerging governments, while Brock will focus on how blockchain communities can build national-level institutions. The two join a growing list of global figures engaging with Liberland not just as a concept but as a real political project with its own land, governance structure, and development goals.One of those figures is blockchain expert Mr. KEY (Karnika E. Yashwant), who was just elected into Liberland's Congress to help build its decentralized and innovation-driven government. He is the Founder and CEO of KEY Difference .

