Indian Racing Festival- A Carnival Of Total Control Set To Thrill The North-East Region From April 12
A key highlight of the tour will be blazing showcases of international Formula 4 and Wolf cars from the Indian Racing Festival, offering audiences an electrifying glimpse into the world of professional open-wheel racing.
The line-up features champions across generations from 9-year-old karting sensations to racing champions and rally legends. Enthusiasts can look forward to jaw-dropping drifting displays in high-performance machines like Lexus and BMW, alongside gravity-defying stunts on Superbikes.
The showstoppers will be young karting prodigies on their Rotax Karts who will push the limits of speed and skill, offering a powerful preview of India's racing future.
The heart-thumping roadshows are designed to give the wide audience an opportunity to experience high-octane action up close in a region where it is fast evolving into a lifestyle and cultural phenomenon.
The tour will feature a dynamic mix of adrenaline-fueled events - all driven on JK Tyre's ultra-high-performance Levitas Ultra range of tyres.
Speaking about the upcoming tour, Srinivasu Allaphan, Director-Sales & Marketing, JK Tyre & Industries, said, "For JK Tyre, the North-East is not just a stronghold for our brand, but a region where our passion for adventure and performance truly resonates with the people. With this festival, we are deepening that engagement-bringing adrenaline-driven experiences to the heart of the hills while also reinforcing our leadership in the market."
"We are especially grateful to the governments of the North-Eastern states for their unwavering support in helping us foster a thriving motorsport ecosystem in the region. The JK Tyre Powered Indian Racing Festival is a celebration of performance, innovation, and excitement-values that define both our products and our long-term vision for this dynamic and culturally rich part of the country," he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment