Business Reporter: Improving The Efficiency Of Public Safety Agencies
Assistive AI technologies aren't autonomous and therefore leave room for professionals to make critical decisions. Their data analytics capabilities ensure that actionable insights are gained from the enormous amounts of real-time data that public safety agencies are typically overwhelmed with. The deployment of AI-enabled technologies alone won't guarantee success, though. Agencies are also responsible for training their staff and working out a robust framework for the ethical use of AI and creating transparent systems that build trust with employees, as well as other stakeholders.
