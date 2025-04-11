Business Reporter: Improving The Efficiency Of Public Safety Agencies

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) How assistive AI tools can help combat skills shortages and data abundance

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Bill Campbell, Senior Vice President of Global Public Safety at Hexagon talks about how assistive AI technologies can help public safety agencies – fire departments, emergency medical services or crime centres – meet the challenges that skills shortages and unmanageable amounts of data present. Modern public safety ecosystems can enable faster responses through better coordination, the detection of anomalies and sending alerts. By leveraging the natural language processing capabilities and intuitive dashboards of these AI tools, emergency services can effortlessly summarise and triage calls, automate the handling of non-emergency calls and save their human call takers for high-priority situations. Some of the agencies, however, aren't ready for a digital transformation yet. They require funding from governments and policy makers to overcome their budget constraints, while, at the same time, they must also seek partnerships with reliable technology providers.Assistive AI technologies aren't autonomous and therefore leave room for professionals to make critical decisions. Their data analytics capabilities ensure that actionable insights are gained from the enormous amounts of real-time data that public safety agencies are typically overwhelmed with. The deployment of AI-enabled technologies alone won't guarantee success, though. Agencies are also responsible for training their staff and working out a robust framework for the ethical use of AI and creating transparent systems that build trust with employees, as well as other stakeholders.To learn more about how assistive AI can support public safety agencies, read the article .About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Independent, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About HexagonHexagon is a global leader in digital reality solutions enabling businesses to harness their data to boost efficiency, productivity, quality and safety across the industrial, manufacturing, infrastructure and public sectors and mobility applications. Hexagon's technologies are shaping production and people-related ecosystems to become increasingly connected and autonomous.

