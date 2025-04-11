Justice In Action: National Conference Pushes For Rights-Based Reform In Pakistan's Legal System

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)– The National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR), in collaboration with the European Union (EU) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), has launched a two-day national conference in Islamabad titled“From Promise to Action: Advancing SDG 16 for Justice and Reform.”

The conference brings together top government officials, legal experts, judiciary members, and civil society representatives to address the pressing challenges in Pakistan's criminal justice system and chart a path forward for inclusive, accountable, and rights-based reforms. Discussions are centered around three critical pillars: law enforcement, the judiciary, and the penal system, with a strong emphasis on improving access to justice for women, juveniles, and minorities.

Dr. Riina Kionka, Ambassador of the European Union, praised NCHR for hosting this timely dialogue.“The real measure of our commitment to human rights lies not in our words, but in the impact of our actions,” she said, reaffirming the EU's support for justice and the rule of law in Pakistan.

NCHR Chairperson Rabiya Javeri Agha emphasized that no single stakeholder can drive reform alone.“Governments alone cannot create justice. Civil society alone cannot ensure accountability. Donors alone cannot reform institutions. But together, we can dismantle barriers to justice,” she stated.

The conference aligns with Sustainable Development Goal 16 (SDG 16) and builds on Pakistan's progress following NCHR's A status accreditation under SDG target 16.A.1. Participants are examining persistent issues such as pre-trial detention, legal delays, and systemic bias, with the aim of developing actionable reforms.

Highlighting the human dimension of justice, Minister of State for Interfaith Harmony, Kesoo Mal Kheal Das, noted,“True justice means fairness, the protection of dignity, and equal rights for all, regardless of religion, ethnicity, or social background.”

UNDP Resident Representative Dr. Samuel Rizk stressed the role of technology in accelerating reform.“Digital solutions like virtual courts and online legal aid have already shown transformative results. In KP alone, virtual courts increased case hearings by 130% this year,” he said.

Backed by the EU and UNDP through the Huqooq-e-Pakistan II project, the conference concludes tomorrow with six working groups set to present recommendations on issues including improved police response, reducing legal backlogs, expanding legal aid, and making courts more survivor-centered. The goal: ensuring justice is accessible to all and no one is left behind.