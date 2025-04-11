Prominent Jamrud Banker Saqibullah Afridi Shot Dead In Peshawar
Afridi belonged to the influential Malik Wali Khan family of Jamrud. He was the grandson of Malik Zaib Khan, son of Ehsanullah, and nephew of Malik Ikramullah Jan Kuki Khel and Ziaullah.
Police reached the site soon after the attack and launched an investigation. A search is underway to trace the culprits, though the motive behind the killing remains unknown.
The news of Saqibullah Afridi's death has cast a shadow of grief across the region, and a steady stream of mourners continues to visit his family to offer condolences.
