Prominent Jamrud Banker Saqibullah Afridi Shot Dead In Peshawar


2025-04-11 05:07:55
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) PESHAWAR, April 11 – Unidentified armed assailants shot and killed Saqibullah Afridi, a well-known banker from Jamrud, in the Nasir Bagh area of Peshawar on Tuesday. The attackers managed to flee the scene after the incident.

Afridi belonged to the influential Malik Wali Khan family of Jamrud. He was the grandson of Malik Zaib Khan, son of Ehsanullah, and nephew of Malik Ikramullah Jan Kuki Khel and Ziaullah.

Police reached the site soon after the attack and launched an investigation. A search is underway to trace the culprits, though the motive behind the killing remains unknown.

The news of Saqibullah Afridi's death has cast a shadow of grief across the region, and a steady stream of mourners continues to visit his family to offer condolences.

