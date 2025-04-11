Cinc Syrskyi Stresses Need To Enhance Protection Of Weapons, Military Equipment Amid Russian Offensive

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, speaking at the conference of the Logistics Forces Command, emphasized the importance of improving logistical and combat support, as well as restoring damaged military equipment, amid ongoing Russian offensive.

Syrskyi shared this on Facebook , as reported by Ukrinform.

"I opened the quarterly conference of the Logistics Forces Command on the organization and repair of weapons and military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Syrskyi noted.

According to him, this is an important event involving not only military personnel but also leaders of enterprises, institutions, and organizations of various forms of ownership that support the functioning of Ukraine's combat units.

The Commander-in-Chief stressed that amid intensifying Russian offensive actions, it is necessary to“enhance the protection of weapons and military equipment, accelerate the repair of damaged military hardware and ensure their prompt return to combat duty.”

"Timely execution of repairs, improved quality standards, effective asymmetric solutions to counter enemy FPV drones, and the implementation of new technical solutions - these must be our responses to the challenges of modern warfare," Syrskyi stated.

He highlighted that the Ukrainian army is increasing its capabilities in strike drones, particularly with fiber-optic control, interceptor drones, electronic warfare systems.

Syrskyi added that domestic defense industry enterprises are actively working on these developments.

Moreover, he pointed out the need to enhance logistical and combat support to ensure faster and safer delivery of personnel in armored vehicles to the front lines.

Syrskyi also noted the increasing role of the private sector, which demonstrates high adaptability and responsiveness to the needs of the Armed Forces - especially in repairing foreign-made military equipment.

He expressed gratitude to enterprises of all forms of ownership that contribute to this crucial work.

As Ukrinform previously reported, according to CinC Syrskyi, within a few months, Ukraine will significantly scale up its use of fiber-optic FPV drones, which will neutralize current advantages held by Russian forces on the battlefield.

Photo: Facebook / Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine