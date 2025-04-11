Ukrainian Forces Down 24 Russian Drones, 13 Others Lost From Radar

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down 24 Russian drones, while 13 additional enemy UAVs were lost from radar tracking.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine via Telegram .

From 09:00 on Thursday, April 10, to 09:00 on Friday, April 11, Russian forces launched an attack on Ukraine using a ballistic missile (targeting Dnipro) from Russia's Rostov region, as well as 39 strike UAVs of the Shahed type and various decoy drones launched from the directions of Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The air assault was repelled by aviation units, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

As of 09:00 on April 11, 24 drones were confirmed shot down across the north, south, east, and central regions of Ukraine.

Thirteen decoy drones were lost from radar tracking but caused no damage or casualties.

The consequences of the Russian attack were recorded in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Zhytomyr regions.

War update: 148on frontline over past day, fighting in Pokrovsk sector most intense

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on the evening of April 10, a Russian drone struck a residential building in Zhytomyr district. One person was killed, and five others were injured, including a child born in 2011.