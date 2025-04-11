Russians Intensify Assaults Along Zaporizhzhia Front

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian forces have intensified their assaults on Ukrainian defensive positions along the Zaporizhzhia front.

This was reported on air by Ivan Fedorov, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“The intensification of hostilities began about two months ago. The enemy has been attacking our military positions more actively, with some days seeing 30 to 40 assaults specifically along the Zaporizhzhia frontline,” Fedorov stated.

Despite this escalation, Fedorov emphasized that thanks to the efforts of Ukrainian troops, including special services operating in the region, civilians in the city and surrounding areas have not felt the increased pressure at the front.

“The enemy has clearly not abandoned its plans to strengthen its presence in the Zaporizhzhia sector,” he added.

As previously reported, Russian forces attacked 13 populated areas in Zaporizhzhia region over the past 24 hours, launching more than 530 strikes.