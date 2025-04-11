Russians Strike Kupiansk With Glide Bombs, Injuries Reported
The press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) reported this on Telegram , as cited by Ukrinform.
“Russian aviation dropped bombs on Kupiansk, causing fires and resulting in casualties. Preliminary reports indicate three people were injured,” the message states.
One of the glide bombs hit the yard of a private residence, damaging the house and starting a fire.
At another location, a medical facility building was damaged, with eight garage boxes and three ambulances burning over a total area of 320 square meters.
Rescue workers, along with the SES medical teams, are on-site.Read also: Ukrainian forces down 24 Russian drone s, 13 others lost from radar
As reported earlier, Russian forces conducted 126 shelling attacks on the border areas of Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions in the past 24 hours.
