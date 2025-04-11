National Art Museum Director Attends TURKSOY Museums' Union Meeting

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The second meeting of the National Coordinators of the TURKSOY Museums' Union has taken place in Girne, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, under the auspices of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY), Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan was represented at the event by Shirin Malikova, director of the National Art Museum.

The event, titled "The 2nd International Symposium on the Preservation and Research of Cultural Heritage," brought together representatives from Turkic states to discuss experience sharing and enhance museum cooperation.

During the opening ceremony, President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar, welcomed participants and highlighted the significance of collaborative efforts in preserving the cultural heritage of the Turkic world.

The meeting also featured the inauguration of the Museum of Cypriot Doors and Chests, attended by the First Lady, Sibel Tatar.

The museum showcases a variety of doors and chests that illustrate the island's rich historical, cultural, and ethnic diversity. A cultural program was held for the symposium participants.

The International Organization of Turkic Culture, TURKSOY, was established in 1993 upon signature of its founding agreement by the Ministers of Culture of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Turkiye

Over the past years, TURKSOY has made significant contributions to promoting Turkic cultural heritage through different initiatives. Most of these projects have become a tradition and are continued every year.

Since its establishment, TURKSOY has been carrying out activities to strengthen the ties of brotherhood and solidarity among Turkic peoples, transmit the common Turkic culture to future generations and introduce it to the world.

The organization actively collaborates with international bodies like UNESCO and maintains partnerships with institutions such as the Organization of Turkic States and the International Turkish Academy.

Azerbaijan actively participates in TURKSOY's initiatives, hosting events like the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World project in Shusha city.

Many events of cultural significance, including the Kharibulbul International Folklore Festival, the Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival, the Cultural Days of the Turkic People, the Vagif Poetry Days, the International Festival of Children's Creativity, Wonderland Shusha 2023 International Scout Camp, and other events were organized in Azerbaijan's cultural center in accordance with the Action Plan.