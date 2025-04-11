President Ilham Aliyev Meets President Ersin Tatar In Antalya

MENAFN - AzerNews) On April 11, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Ersin Tatar, President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, in Antalya.

During the conversation, the two leaders fondly recalled their previous meetings held in Azerbaijan and on the sidelines of international events, including President Ersin Tatar's participation in the informal Summit of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States held last year in Shusha.

President Ilham Aliyev hailed the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus joining the Organization of Turkic States as an observer.

Ersin Tatar expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the solidarity and support extended to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, as well as for the Azerbaijani leader's remarks made a few days earlier at the international forum held at ADA University.

The Presidents also discussed the organization of reciprocal visits at various levels and cooperation in multiple areas.