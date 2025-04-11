Human-Like Bone Fragments Unearthed In Qubadli: Investigation Launched

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Bone remains resembling human bones were found in Qubadli district, Azernews reports.

The remains were discovered during excavation work in the Demirchilar village of the Qubadli district. Regarding the incident, Qubadli District Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation.

It is worth noting that, being a strategic district, Qubadli was subjected to atrocity and invasion during the First Garabagh War. The district was invaded by Armenian armed forces on August 31, 1993. Furthermore, over 4,000 Azerbaijanis went missing over the course of the war, and despite all of Azerbaijan's attempts, the Armenian side has consistently avoided shedding light on the fate of the missing people. Following the liberation of the occupied Azerbaijani territories as a result of the Second Garabagh War, which broke out in 2020, several mass graves were unearthed, and the remains of a few missing people were found. Many believe that the discovery of new mass graves will continue.