President Ilham Aliyev, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Hold Meeting In Antalya

403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
President Ilham Aliyev, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Hold Meeting In Antalya
(MENAFN- AzerNews) A meeting between Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, has begun in Antalya.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment