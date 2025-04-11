403
Meeting Of GCC, Central Asia Officials Reflects Depth Of Ties - Kuwait Assistant FM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 11 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Assistant Foreign Minister for GCC's affairs Ambassador Najeeb Al-Bader said Friday a meeting of top officials from GCC and Central Asian countries reflects the historic relations, stressing importance of enhancing strategic partnership.
Al-Bader made the statement to KUNA after chairing the GCC side to the meeting, held in the Uzbek capital Tashkent.
Al-Bader stressed the importance of speeding up the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the two sides that will contribute to establishing institutional frameworks for sustainable cooperation, enhance common interests, and contribute to achieving security and stability in the region.
Ambassador Al-Bader stressed the keenness of the Gulf countries to expand cooperation in economy, investment, energy security, food security, sustainable development, and cultural and scientific exchange to face the increasing challenges at the regional and global levels.
He said that the meeting comes within the framework of the ongoing preparations for the upcoming summit of both sides scheduled to be held on May 5th in Samarkand, Uzbebistan, and also preparing for the third meeting of strategic dialogue between GCC and Central Asian countries due to be held in Kuwait on 16 April.
Regarding international developments, He expressed concerns of escalating humanitarian situation in the occupied Palestinian lands, calling on the international community to assume its legal and humanitarian responsibilities and take immediate action to stop the attacks and ensure the delivery of urgent humanitarian aid.
The Ambassador emphasized that the Gulf relations with the Central Asian countries are passing through a very important stage of development and rapprochement, calling for more cooperation and investing in the promising potential of both sides.
He also called for activating joint mechanisms to follow up on the outcomes of the meetings, and developing a strategic partnership that contributes to consolidating security, stability, and prosperity in the broader regional space.
The meeting was preceded by a bilateral meeting with the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, Bahramjan Aliyev, amd Al-Bader where a number of bilateral issues and regional and international developments of common interest were discussed.
The meetings were attended by the Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of the State of Kuwait in Tashkent, Counselor Khaled Al-Mutairi, in addition to Counselor Fahad Al-Ajmi and First Secretary Mohammad Al-Omar. (end)
