Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
One Killed In Encounter In J & K's Kishtwar

One Killed In Encounter In J & K's Kishtwar


2025-04-11 05:05:05
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- One terrorist was killed Friday in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, army officials said.

They said the encounter broke out during an intelligence-based search and destroy operation launched jointly by the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Chhatru forest area in Kishtwar district.

During the operation, the forces managed to establish contact with the terrorists.“The terrorists were effectively engaged and firefight ensued. One terrorist has thus far been neutralised,” the Army's White Knight Corps, or 16 Corps, said in a post on X.

“Despite a hostile terrain and adverse weather, relentless operations by our brave soldiers continues,” he said.

