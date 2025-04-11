One Killed In Encounter In J & K's Kishtwar

They said the encounter broke out during an intelligence-based search and destroy operation launched jointly by the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Chhatru forest area in Kishtwar district.

During the operation, the forces managed to establish contact with the terrorists.“The terrorists were effectively engaged and firefight ensued. One terrorist has thus far been neutralised,” the Army's White Knight Corps, or 16 Corps, said in a post on X.

“Despite a hostile terrain and adverse weather, relentless operations by our brave soldiers continues,” he said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now