MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)In celebration of the remarkable contributions made by parishioners to the betterment of the community, the Church of Scientology is proud to announce a special luncheon to be held this Sunday following the weekly Sunday Service. The event will take place in the Church's community hall and is open to members, guests, and local partners.

The luncheon will serve as a heartfelt acknowledgment of the tireless work carried out by parishioners who have dedicated themselves to improving lives across Nashville and beyond. Whether through outreach efforts to prevent drug abuse, educational campaigns promoting human rights, or active involvement in disaster preparedness and response, these individuals embody the Church's mission to help all of mankind.

“The Church of Scientology stands for uplifting communities and empowering individuals,” said Rev. Brian Fesler, pastor of the Church of Scientology Nashville.“Our parishioners have gone above and beyond in their commitment to creating a better world, and this luncheon is just a small way of saying thank you.”

Throughout the year, Church members have led initiatives under the banners of Drug-Free Tennessee and Tennessee United for Human Rights , providing thousands with tools and information to live healthier, more dignified lives. From hosting educational forums to distributing drug prevention materials and raising awareness of the 30 human rights outlined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, their volunteer efforts have made a lasting impact.

Additionally, the Church continues its strong focus on disaster response and preparedness , working alongside local partners to provide essential supplies and information before and after emergencies, ensuring that communities are resilient and ready to recover.

This Sunday's luncheon will feature a warm meal, expressions of gratitude from Church leadership, and an opportunity to share stories of service and inspiration. It is one of many ways the Church works to foster unity and honor those who live by the motto: Something can be done about it.

For more information about the Church of Scientology and its community programs, visit .