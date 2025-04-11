Asia’S Leading Food And Beverage Trade Show, “THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2025” Set To Make A Grand Return From 27-31 May At IMPACT Muang Thong Thani

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Get ready for the highly anticipated return of, Asia's most comprehensive and influential food and beverage trade show, spanning over. Organised by the, in collaboration with the, the event will take place from, under the theme







Ms. Sunanta Kangvalkulkij, Director-General of the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), stated that THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA is widely recognised by professionals across the global food and beverage industry. This year, the event is making a grand comeback, bigger and more comprehensive than ever, reaffirming its status as Asia's leading food and beverage trade show . The exhibition highlights three key features:







A Comprehensive Sourcing Platform: Exhibitors will showcase the latest global food trends, including sustainable food, plant-based products, organic food, halal food, health-conscious products, and more . The event provides an excellent opportunity for attendees to explore new business prospects and stay updated on the latest industry developments.

A Leading Business Networking Hub: The exhibition facilitates connections between industry professionals and top-tier manufacturers, paving the way for business collaborations that drive success in the global marketplace. A Source of Innovation and Inspiration: THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2025 will present cutting-edge food trends and innovations through export-oriented seminars, special exhibitions , and highlights such as THAI SELECT, HALAL, FOOD ARCADE, Thai Herbs in Food, and Thailand Ultimate Chef Challenge – an international chef competition .

“THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA is truly a 'Must-Attend' event for stakeholders in the food and beverage industry, including business owners, buyers, marketers, start-ups, and entrepreneurs, both in Thailand and internationally,” Ms. Sunanta emphasised.

For more information on THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2025 , please contact the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) at 1169 or visit . Register to attend at .



Trade Days: 27-30 May 2025 (10:00 AM – 18:00 Hrs.)

Trade & Public Day (open to general public): 31 May 2025 (10:00 AM – 20:00 Hrs.) Venue: IMPACT Challenger Halls 1-3 & IMPACT Exhibition Centre Halls 5-12, IMPACT Muang Thong Thani